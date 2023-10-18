Лікування ускладнень
Type of Therapy
Agent
Dose
Selected Adverse Effects
Disimpaction
Oral
Oral high-dose mineral oil (should not be used in infants < 1 year or in neurologically impaired children to avoid aspiration)
15–20 mL/year of age (maximum 240 mL/day) for 3 days or until stool appears
Fecal incontinence, malabsorption of fat-soluble vitamins (if treatments are repeated)
Oral polyethylene glycol–electrolyte solution
25 mL/kg/hour (maximum 1000 mL/hour) by nasogastric tube until stool appears or 20 mL/kg/hour for 4 hours/day
Nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating, diarrhea, fecal incontinence
Oral polyethylene glycol without electrolytes
1–1.5 g/kg dissolved in 10 mL/kg water once/day for 3 days
Fecal incontinence, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating
Rectal
Glycerin suppositories
Infants and older children: 1/2–1 suppository once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
None
Rectal mineral oil enema
2–11 years: 66 mL (one prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
≥ 12 years: 133 mL (one prepackaged adult enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
Fecal incontinence, mechanical trauma
Rectal phosphate sodium enema
2– 4 years: 33 mL (one half prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
5–11 years: 66 mL (one prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
≥ 12 years: 133 mL (one prepackaged adult enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
Mechanical trauma, hyperphosphatemia
Maintenance agents
Oral osmotic and lubricant laxatives
Lactulose (70% solution)
1 mL/kg 1 or 2 times a day (maximum 60 mL/day)
Abdominal cramping, flatus, diarrhea
Magnesium hydroxide (400 mg/5 mL solution)
1–2 mL/kg once/day
If overdose, risk of hypermagnesemia, hypophosphatemia, or secondary hypocalcemia
Mineral oil (should not be used in infants < 1 year or in neurologically impaired children to avoid aspiration)
1–3 mL/kg once/day
Fecal incontinence
Polyethylene glycol 3350 powder dissolved in water
1–18 months: 1/4 packet powder (4.25 g) in 60 mL (2 oz) water once/day
> 18 months–3 years: 1/2 packet powder (8.5 g) in 120 mL (4 oz) water once/day
≥ 3 years: 1 packet (17 g) in 240 mL (8 oz) water once/day
Fecal incontinence, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating
Oral stimulant laxatives (to be used for a limited period of time)
Bisacodyl (5-mg tablets)
2–11 years: 1–2 tablets once/day
≥ 12 years: 1–3 tablets once/day
Fecal incontinence, hypokalemia, abdominal cramps
Senna syrup: 8.8 mg sennosides/5 mL
Senna tablets: 8.6 mg sennosides/tablet
> 1 year: 1.25 mL once/day up to 2.25 mL 2 times a day
2–5 years: 2.5 mL once/day up to 3.75 mL 2 times a day
6–11 years: 5 mL once/day up to 7.5 mL 2 times a day
≥ 12 years: 1 tablet once/day up to 2 tablets 2 times a day
Abdominal cramping, melanosis coli
Maintenance diet supplements
Dietary fiber supplements
Methylcellulose*
< 6 years: 0.5–1 g once/day
6–11 years: 1 g 1–3 times/day
≥ 12 years: 2 g 1–3 times/day
Less bloating than other fiber supplements, cramping, flatus
Psyllium*
6–11 years: 1.25–15 g 1–3 times/day
≥ 12 years: 2.5–30 g 1–3 times/day
Bloating, cramping, flatus
Sorbitol-containing fruit juices (eg, prune, pear, apple)
Infants and older children: 30 to 120 mL (1–4 oz)/day
Flatus, cramping, bloating
Wheat dextrin*
2–20 years: 5 g plus 1 g for each year of age once/day
Bloating, cramping, flatus
* Numerous commercial products and preparations are available in differing concentrations, so doses are given in terms of grams of fiber.