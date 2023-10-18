skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Лікування за типом раку молочної залози

Type

Possible Treatments

DCIS

Mastectomy

Breast-conserving surgery in some patients (with lesions confined to one quadrant) with or without* radiation therapy

Endocrine therapy for some patients

LCIS, classic

Surgical excision to exclude cancer in certain cases

If negative, observation with regular examinations and mammograms

Tamoxifen or, for some postmenopausal women, raloxifene or aromatase inhibitors to reduce risk of invasive cancer

Bilateral prophylactic mastectomy (rarely)

LCIS, pleomorphic

Surgical excision to negative margins

Chemoprevention with tamoxifen or raloxifene for some patients

Stages I and II (early-stage) cancer

Preoperative chemotherapy to optimize chances for breast-conserving surgery (in patients with T2 or higher-grade breast cancer)

Breast-conserving surgery, followed by radiation therapy

Mastectomy with or without breast reconstruction

Systemic therapy (eg, postoperative chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, anti-HER2 medications, or a combination) based on results of tumor tests (eg, analysis for hormone receptors and HER2 protein), except possibly in some postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive tumors with low to intermediate Oncotype Dx scores

Stage III (locally advanced) cancer, including inflammatory breast cancer

Preoperative systemic therapy, usually chemotherapy

Breast-conserving surgery or mastectomy if tumor is resectable after preoperative therapy

Mastectomy for inflammatory breast cancer

Usually, postoperative radiation therapy

Postoperative chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, or both

Stage IV (metastatic) cancer

If cancer is symptomatic and multifocal, endocrine therapy, ovarian ablation therapy, or chemotherapy

If HER2 is overexpressed, anti-HER2 medications (trastuzumab, sometimes with pertuzumab)

For brain metastases, local skin recurrences, or isolated symptomatic bone metastases, radiation therapy

For bone metastases, IV bisphosphonates to reduce bone loss and bone pain

Paget disease of the nipple

Usually, based on type of underlying breast cancer if any

Occasionally, local excision only

Locally recurrent breast cancer

Mastectomy or surgical resection (if mastectomy has already been done), sometimes preceded by chemotherapy or endocrine therapy

Radiation therapy for some patients

Chemotherapy or endocrine therapy

Phyllodes tumors

Wide excision

Sometimes radiation therapy (if borderline or malignant)

Mastectomy if the mass is large

* Wide excision or breast-conserving surgery may be used alone, especially if the lesion is < 2.5 cm and histologic characteristics are favorable, or with radiation therapy if size and histologic characteristics are less favorable.

DCIS = ductal carcinoma in situ; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; LCIS = lobular carcinoma in situ.

Серед цих тем