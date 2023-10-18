Лікування за типом раку молочної залози
Type
Possible Treatments
DCIS
Mastectomy
Breast-conserving surgery in some patients (with lesions confined to one quadrant) with or without* radiation therapy
Endocrine therapy for some patients
LCIS, classic
Surgical excision to exclude cancer in certain cases
If negative, observation with regular examinations and mammograms
Tamoxifen or, for some postmenopausal women, raloxifene or aromatase inhibitors to reduce risk of invasive cancer
Bilateral prophylactic mastectomy (rarely)
LCIS, pleomorphic
Surgical excision to negative margins
Chemoprevention with tamoxifen or raloxifene for some patients
Stages I and II (early-stage) cancer
Preoperative chemotherapy to optimize chances for breast-conserving surgery (in patients with T2 or higher-grade breast cancer)
Breast-conserving surgery, followed by radiation therapy
Mastectomy with or without breast reconstruction
Systemic therapy (eg, postoperative chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, anti-HER2 medications, or a combination) based on results of tumor tests (eg, analysis for hormone receptors and HER2 protein), except possibly in some postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive tumors with low to intermediate Oncotype Dx scores
Stage III (locally advanced) cancer, including inflammatory breast cancer
Preoperative systemic therapy, usually chemotherapy
Breast-conserving surgery or mastectomy if tumor is resectable after preoperative therapy
Mastectomy for inflammatory breast cancer
Usually, postoperative radiation therapy
Postoperative chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, or both
Stage IV (metastatic) cancer
If cancer is symptomatic and multifocal, endocrine therapy, ovarian ablation therapy, or chemotherapy
If HER2 is overexpressed, anti-HER2 medications (trastuzumab, sometimes with pertuzumab)
For brain metastases, local skin recurrences, or isolated symptomatic bone metastases, radiation therapy
For bone metastases, IV bisphosphonates to reduce bone loss and bone pain
Paget disease of the nipple
Usually, based on type of underlying breast cancer if any
Occasionally, local excision only
Locally recurrent breast cancer
Mastectomy or surgical resection (if mastectomy has already been done), sometimes preceded by chemotherapy or endocrine therapy
Radiation therapy for some patients
Chemotherapy or endocrine therapy
Phyllodes tumors
Wide excision
Sometimes radiation therapy (if borderline or malignant)
Mastectomy if the mass is large
* Wide excision or breast-conserving surgery may be used alone, especially if the lesion is < 2.5 cm and histologic characteristics are favorable, or with radiation therapy if size and histologic characteristics are less favorable.
DCIS = ductal carcinoma in situ; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; LCIS = lobular carcinoma in situ.