Визначення TNM для клітинної карциноми нирки*
Feature
Definition
Primary tumor
TX
No information to assess primary tumor
T0
No evidence of a primary tumor
T1
≤ 7 cm in greatest dimension
Limited to kidney
T1a
≤ 4 cm in greatest dimension
T1b
> 4 cm but ≤ 7 cm in greatest dimension
T2
≥ 7 cm in greatest dimension
Limited to kidney
T2a
> 7 cm but ≤ 10 cm in greatest dimension
T2b
> 10 cm in greatest dimension
T3
Extends into major veins or invades perinephric tissues but not beyond Gerota fascia or into the adrenal gland
T3a
Extends into renal veins or its segmental branches or invades perirenal and/or renal sinus fat, but not beyond Gerota fascia
T3b
The tumor is growing into the part of the large vein leading into the heart (vena cava) that is within the abdomen
T3c
The tumor has grown into the part of the vena cava that is within the chest or it is growing into the wall of the vena cava
T4
The tumor has spread beyond Gerota’s fascia (the fibrous layer that surrounds the kidney and nearby fatty tissue). The tumor may have grown into the adrenal gland (on top of the kidney).
Regional lymph node metastasis
NX
Not assessable
N0
None
N1
Present
Distant metastasis
M0
None
M1
Distant metastasis, including spread to distant lymph nodes
* Data adapted from American Cancer Society, Kidney Cancer Stages and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. Kidney Cancer. Version 1.2024 . Accessed September 10, 2023.
TNM = tumor, node, metastasis.