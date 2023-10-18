skip to main content
MSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Шкала інсульту Національного інституту охорони здоров'я*

Criterion

Finding

Score

Level of consciousness (LOC)

Alert, keenly responsive

0

Not alert, but can be aroused using minor stimulation to obey, answer, or respond

1

Not alert; requires repeated stimulation to attend or is obtunded and requires strong or painful stimulation to make purposeful movements

2

Responds only with reflex motor or autonomic effects or is totally unresponsive, flaccid, and areflexic

3

LOC questions†

Answers both correctly

0

Answers one correctly

1

Answers both incorrectly

2

LOC commands‡

Obeys both correctly

0

Obeys one correctly

1

Obeys neither correctly

2

Gaze

Normal

0

Partial gaze palsy; abnormal gaze in one or both eyes but no forced (involuntary) deviation and no total gaze paresis

1

Forced deviation or total gaze palsy (that is not corrected by the oculocephalic maneuver)

2

Visual field

No visual loss

0

Partial hemianopia

1

Complete hemianopia

2

Bilateral hemianopia

3

Facial palsy

None

0

Minor facial weakness

1

Partial facial weakness

2

Complete unilateral or bilateral paralysis

3

Motor arm function (score for both left and right sides)

No drift

0

Drift before 10 seconds but does not hit bed or other support

1

Some effort against gravity

2

No effort against gravity

3

No movement

4

Motor leg function (score for both left and right sides)

No drift

0

Drift before 5 seconds but does not hit bed or other support

1

Falls and hits bed before 5 seconds but has some effort against gravity

2

No effort against gravity

3

No movement

4

Limb ataxia

No ataxia

0

Ataxia in 1 limb

1

Ataxia in 2 limbs

2

Untestable

Sensory

Normal

0

Mild sensory loss

1

Severe sensory loss

2

Best language function§

No aphasia

0

Mild to moderate aphasia

1

Severe aphasia

2

Mute, global aphasia

3

Articulation/dysarthria

Normal articulation

0

Mild to moderate dysarthria

1

Severe dysarthria (unintelligible or worse)

2

Untestable

Extinction or inattention

Absent

0

Visual, tactile, auditory, spatial, or personal inattention or extinction to bilateral simultaneous stimulation in one of the sensory modalities

1

Profound hemi-inattention or extinction to more than one modality

2

* Total score is the sum of the scores for individual items. Degree of severity is indicated by the total score as follows:

  • 1–4 = mild

  • 5–15 = moderate

  • 16–20 = moderate to severe

  • 21–42 = severe

† Patients are asked their age and the current month.

‡ Patients are asked to open and close the eyes and to make a fist.

§ For aphasia:

  • Mild to moderate: Patients have some loss of fluency or comprehension.

  • Severe: All communication is through fragmentary expression, and range of information that is communicated is limited.

  • Mute, global aphasia: Patients have no usable speech or comprehension.

