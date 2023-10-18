Шкала інсульту Національного інституту охорони здоров'я*
Criterion
Finding
Score
Level of consciousness (LOC)
Alert, keenly responsive
0
Not alert, but can be aroused using minor stimulation to obey, answer, or respond
1
Not alert; requires repeated stimulation to attend or is obtunded and requires strong or painful stimulation to make purposeful movements
2
Responds only with reflex motor or autonomic effects or is totally unresponsive, flaccid, and areflexic
3
LOC questions†
Answers both correctly
0
Answers one correctly
1
Answers both incorrectly
2
LOC commands‡
Obeys both correctly
0
Obeys one correctly
1
Obeys neither correctly
2
Gaze
Normal
0
Partial gaze palsy; abnormal gaze in one or both eyes but no forced (involuntary) deviation and no total gaze paresis
1
Forced deviation or total gaze palsy (that is not corrected by the oculocephalic maneuver)
2
Visual field
No visual loss
0
Partial hemianopia
1
Complete hemianopia
2
Bilateral hemianopia
3
Facial palsy
None
0
Minor facial weakness
1
Partial facial weakness
2
Complete unilateral or bilateral paralysis
3
Motor arm function (score for both left and right sides)
No drift
0
Drift before 10 seconds but does not hit bed or other support
1
Some effort against gravity
2
No effort against gravity
3
No movement
4
Motor leg function (score for both left and right sides)
No drift
0
Drift before 5 seconds but does not hit bed or other support
1
Falls and hits bed before 5 seconds but has some effort against gravity
2
No effort against gravity
3
No movement
4
Limb ataxia
No ataxia
0
Ataxia in 1 limb
1
Ataxia in 2 limbs
2
Untestable
—
Sensory
Normal
0
Mild sensory loss
1
Severe sensory loss
2
Best language function§
No aphasia
0
Mild to moderate aphasia
1
Severe aphasia
2
Mute, global aphasia
3
Articulation/dysarthria
Normal articulation
0
Mild to moderate dysarthria
1
Severe dysarthria (unintelligible or worse)
2
Untestable
—
Extinction or inattention
Absent
0
Visual, tactile, auditory, spatial, or personal inattention or extinction to bilateral simultaneous stimulation in one of the sensory modalities
1
Profound hemi-inattention or extinction to more than one modality
2
* Total score is the sum of the scores for individual items. Degree of severity is indicated by the total score as follows:
† Patients are asked their age and the current month.
‡ Patients are asked to open and close the eyes and to make a fist.
§ For aphasia: