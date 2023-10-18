skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Симптоми поширених радикулопатій за дерматомальним рівнем

Level

Symptoms

C4

Pain in the lower neck and trapezius area with paresthesias involving the lower neck and upper shoulder girdle

C5

Pain in neck, shoulder, and dorsal forearm with paresthesias and numbness involving the dorsal arm

Weakness of deltoid, biceps, rotator cuff

Decrease in the biceps reflex

C6

Pain in the trapezius ridge and tip of the shoulder, often radiating to the thumb and index finger, with paresthesias and numbness in the same areas

Weakness of the wrist extensors

Decreased brachioradialis and pronator teres reflexes

C7

Pain, paresthesias, and numbness in the shoulder blade and axilla, radiating to the long and ring fingers

Weakness of triceps

Decreased triceps brachii reflex

T1

Numbness and tingling in the proximal medial forearm

Possible mild hand weakness

T2-T12

Bandlike dysesthesias around the thorax (eg, T6 nipple and T10 umbilicus)

L1-L2

Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in the proximal anterior and medial thigh

Hip flexor weakness

L3

Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in anterolateral thigh and knee with quadriceps weakness and diminished patellar reflex

L4

Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in posterolateral thigh and anterior leg, weakness of ankle dorsiflexion, and diminished patellar reflex

L5

Pain in the buttock, posterior lateral thigh, anterolateral leg, and dorsal foot

Footdrop with weakness of the extensor hallucis longus and anterior tibial, and peroneal muscles

Diminished hamstring reflex

Pain, numbness, and paresthesias over the shin and dorsal foot

S1

Pain along the posterior aspect of the thigh, leg, and buttock

Weakness of the gastrocnemius muscle with impaired ankle plantar flexion

Loss of the ankle jerk (Achilles reflex)

Numbness and paresthesias over the lateral aspects of the calf, ankle, and foot

