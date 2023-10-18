Симптоми поширених радикулопатій за дерматомальним рівнем
Level
Symptoms
C4
Pain in the lower neck and trapezius area with paresthesias involving the lower neck and upper shoulder girdle
C5
Pain in neck, shoulder, and dorsal forearm with paresthesias and numbness involving the dorsal arm
Weakness of deltoid, biceps, rotator cuff
Decrease in the biceps reflex
C6
Pain in the trapezius ridge and tip of the shoulder, often radiating to the thumb and index finger, with paresthesias and numbness in the same areas
Weakness of the wrist extensors
Decreased brachioradialis and pronator teres reflexes
C7
Pain, paresthesias, and numbness in the shoulder blade and axilla, radiating to the long and ring fingers
Weakness of triceps
Decreased triceps brachii reflex
T1
Numbness and tingling in the proximal medial forearm
Possible mild hand weakness
T2-T12
Bandlike dysesthesias around the thorax (eg, T6 nipple and T10 umbilicus)
L1-L2
Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in the proximal anterior and medial thigh
Hip flexor weakness
L3
Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in anterolateral thigh and knee with quadriceps weakness and diminished patellar reflex
L4
Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in posterolateral thigh and anterior leg, weakness of ankle dorsiflexion, and diminished patellar reflex
L5
Pain in the buttock, posterior lateral thigh, anterolateral leg, and dorsal foot
Footdrop with weakness of the extensor hallucis longus and anterior tibial, and peroneal muscles
Diminished hamstring reflex
Pain, numbness, and paresthesias over the shin and dorsal foot
S1
Pain along the posterior aspect of the thigh, leg, and buttock
Weakness of the gastrocnemius muscle with impaired ankle plantar flexion
Loss of the ankle jerk (Achilles reflex)
Numbness and paresthesias over the lateral aspects of the calf, ankle, and foot