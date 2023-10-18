Статини для профілактики АССЗ
Classification
Effects*
Recommended For
Examples†
High-intensity
Lowers LDL-C ≥ 50%
Clinical ASCVD, age ≤ 75 years
LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL (4.9 mmol/L)
Age 40 to 75 years, 10-year ASCVD risk ≥ 7.5%
Diabetes and 10-year ASCVD risk ≥ 7.5%
Atorvastatin 40-80 mg
Rosuvastatin 20-40 mg
Moderate-intensity
Lowers LDL-C 30 to < 50%
Clinical ASCVD, age > 75 years
Age 40 to 75 years, 10-year ASCVD risk 5 to < 7.5%
Age 40 to 75 years, 10-year ASCVD risk ≥ 7.5% (if unable to tolerate high-intensity statin)
Diabetes and 10-year ASCVD risk < 7.5%
Atorvastatin 10-20 mg
Fluvastatin XL 80 mg
Lovastatin 40 mg
Pitavastatin 2-4 mg
Pravastatin 40-80 mg
Rosuvastatin 5-10 mg
Simvastatin 20-40 mg
Low-intensity
Lowers LDL-C < 30%
Patients who cannot tolerate high or moderate intensity treatment
Fluvastatin 20-40 mg
Lovastatin 20 mg
Pitavastatin 1 mg
Pravastatin 10-20 mg
* Individual response may vary.
† All doses are oral and given once daily.
ASCVD = atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; LDL-C = low density lipoprotein cholesterol.
Adapted from Stone NJ, Robinson J, Lichtenstein AH, et al: 2013 ACC/AHA Guideline on the treatment of blood cholesterol to reduce atherosclerotic cardiovascular risk in adults. Circulation 129:S1–S45, 2014.