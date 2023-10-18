skip to main content
Статини для профілактики АССЗ

Classification

Effects*

Recommended For

Examples†

High-intensity

Lowers LDL-C ≥ 50%

Clinical ASCVD, age ≤ 75 years

LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL (4.9 mmol/L)

Age 40 to 75 years, 10-year ASCVD risk ≥ 7.5%

Diabetes and 10-year ASCVD risk ≥ 7.5%

Atorvastatin 40-80 mg

Rosuvastatin 20-40 mg

Moderate-intensity

Lowers LDL-C 30 to < 50%

Clinical ASCVD, age > 75 years

Age 40 to 75 years, 10-year ASCVD risk 5 to < 7.5%

Age 40 to 75 years, 10-year ASCVD risk ≥ 7.5% (if unable to tolerate high-intensity statin)

Diabetes and 10-year ASCVD risk < 7.5%

Atorvastatin 10-20 mg

Fluvastatin XL 80 mg

Lovastatin 40 mg

Pitavastatin 2-4 mg

Pravastatin 40-80 mg

Rosuvastatin 5-10 mg

Simvastatin 20-40 mg

Low-intensity

Lowers LDL-C < 30%

Patients who cannot tolerate high or moderate intensity treatment

Fluvastatin 20-40 mg

Lovastatin 20 mg

Pitavastatin 1 mg

Pravastatin 10-20 mg

* Individual response may vary.

† All doses are oral and given once daily.

ASCVD = atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; LDL-C = low density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Adapted from Stone NJ, Robinson J, Lichtenstein AH, et al: 2013 ACC/AHA Guideline on the treatment of blood cholesterol to reduce atherosclerotic cardiovascular risk in adults. Circulation 129:S1–S45, 2014.

