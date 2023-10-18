Стадіювання раку губ та порожнини рота
Stage
Tumor (Maximum Penetration)*
Regional Lymph Node Metastasis†
Distant Metastasis‡
I
T1
N0
M0
II
T2
N0
M0
III
T3 or
N0
M0
T1–3
N1
M0
IVA
T1–3
N2
M0
T4a
N0–2
M0
IVB
T4b
Any N
M0
Any T
N3
M0
IVC
Any T
Any N
M1
* Definition of Primary Tumor (T)
T1
Tumor ≤ 2 cm with DOI (depth of invasion, not tumor thickness) ≤ 5 mm
T2
Tumor ≤ 2 cm with DOI > 5 mm OR tumor > 2 cm and ≤ 4 cm with DOI ≤ 10 mm
T3
Tumor > 2 cm and ≤4 cm with DOI > 10 mm OR tumor > 4 cm with DOI ≤ 10 mm
T4a
Moderately advanced local disease
Lip: Tumor invades through cortical bone or involves the inferior alveolar nerve, floor of mouth, or skin of face (eg, chin or nose)
Oral cavity: Tumor > 4 cm with DOI > 10 mm OR tumor invades adjacent structures only (eg, through cortical bone of the mandible or maxilla, or involves the maxillary sinus or skin of the face)
Note: Superficial erosion of bone/tooth socket (alone) by a gingival primary is not sufficient to classify a tumor as T4.
T4b
Very advanced local disease
Tumor invades masticator space, pterygoid plates, or skull base and/or encases internal carotid artery
† Definition of Regional Lymph Node (N)
N1
Metastasis in a single ipsilateral node ≤ 3 cm and no extranodal extension
N2
Metastasis in single ipsilateral node > 3 cm but ≤ 6 cm and no extranodal extension; OR in multiple ipsilateral nodes ≤ 6 cm and no extranodal extension; OR in bilateral or contralateral nodes ≤ 6 cm and no extranodal extension
N3
Metastasis in a node > 6 cm and no extranodal extension; OR in any nodes and extranodal extension
‡ Definition of Distant Metastasis (M)
M0
No distant metastasis
M1
Distant metastasis
