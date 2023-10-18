Джерела, функції та вплив вітамінів
Nutrient
Principal Sources
Functions
Effects of Deficiency and Toxicity
Folate (folic acid)
Raw green leafy vegetables, fruits, organ meats (eg, liver), enriched cereals and breads
Maturation of red blood cells
Synthesis of purines, pyrimidines, and methionine
Development of fetal nervous system
Deficiency: Megaloblastic anemia, neural tube birth defects, confusion
Niacin (nicotinic acid, nicotinamide)
Liver, red meat, fish, poultry, legumes, whole-grain or enriched cereals and breads
Oxidation-reduction reactions
Carbohydrate and cell metabolism
Deficiency: Pellagra (dermatitis, glossitis, gastrointestinal and central nervous system dysfunction)
Toxicity: Flushing
Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
Milk, cheese, liver, meat, eggs, enriched cereal products
Many aspects of carbohydrate and protein metabolism
Integrity of mucous membranes
Deficiency: Cheilosis, angular stomatitis, corneal vascularization
Thiamin (vitamin B1)
Whole grains, meat (especially pork and liver), enriched cereal products, nuts, legumes, potatoes
Carbohydrate, fat, amino acid, glucose, and alcohol metabolism
Central and peripheral nerve cell function
Myocardial function
Deficiency: Beriberi (peripheral neuropathy, heart failure), Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome
Vitamin A (retinol)
As preformed vitamin: Fish liver oils, liver, egg yolks, butter, vitamin A–fortified dairy products
As provitamin carotenoids: Dark green and yellow vegetables, carrots, yellow and orange fruits
Formation of rhodopsin (a photoreceptor pigment in the retina)
Integrity of epithelia
Lysosome stability
Glycoprotein synthesis
Deficiency: Night blindness, perifollicular hyperkeratosis, xerophthalmia, keratomalacia, increased morbidity and mortality in young children
Toxicity: Headache, peeling of skin, hepatosplenomegaly, bone thickening, intracranial hypertension, papilledema, hypercalcemia
Vitamin B6 group (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, pyridoxamine)
Organ meats (eg, liver), whole-grain cereals, fish, legumes
Many aspects of nitrogen metabolism (eg, transaminations, porphyrin and heme synthesis, tryptophan conversion to niacin)
Nucleic acid biosynthesis
Fatty acid, lipid, and amino acid metabolism
Deficiency: Seizures, anemia, neuropathies, seborrheic dermatitis
Toxicity: Peripheral neuropathy
Vitamin B12 (cobalamins)
Meats (especially beef, pork, and organ meats [eg, liver]), poultry, eggs, fortified cereals, milk and milk products, clams, oysters, mackerel, salmon
Maturation of red blood cells, neural function, DNA synthesis, myelin synthesis and repair
Deficiency: Megaloblastic anemia, neurologic deficits (confusion, paresthesias, ataxia)
Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)
Citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, strawberries, sweet peppers
Collagen formation
Bone and blood vessel health
Carnitine, hormone, and amino acid formation
Wound healing
Deficiency: Scurvy (hemorrhages, loose teeth, gingivitis, bone defects)
Vitamin D (cholecalciferol, ergocalciferol)
Direct ultraviolet B irradiation of the skin (main source), fortified dairy products (main dietary source), fish liver oils, fatty fish, liver
Calcium and phosphate absorption
Mineralization and repair of bone
Tubular reabsorption of calcium
Insulin and thyroid function, improvement of immune function, reduced risk of autoimmune disease
Deficiency: Rickets (sometimes with tetany), osteomalacia
Toxicity: Hypercalcemia, anorexia, renal failure, metastatic calcifications
Vitamin E group (alpha-tocopherol, other tocopherols)
Vegetable oils, nuts
Intracellular antioxidant
Scavenger of free radicals in biologic membranes
Deficiency: Red blood cell hemolysis, neurologic deficits
Toxicity: Tendency to bleed
Vitamin K group (phylloquinone, menaquinones)
Green leafy vegetables (especially collards, spinach, and salad greens), soy beans, vegetable oils
Bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract after neonatal period
Formation of prothrombin, other coagulation factors, and bone proteins
Deficiency: Bleeding due to deficiency of prothrombin and other factors, osteopenia