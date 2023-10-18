Деякі віруси, які викликають геморагічну лихоманку
Principal Syndromes
Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Flaviviruses (some)
Former Soviet Union (Siberia)
None
None
India, China (Nanjianyin virus)
None
None
Africa, Central and South America
None
Yellow fever vaccine for travelers to endemic areas and for populations experiencing an outbreak
Tropics and subtropics, worldwide
None
Dengue vaccine for certain people ages 9 to 45 with previous dengue infection
Orthohantaviruses (some)
Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome due to Hantaan, Puumala, Dobrava (Belgrade), or Seoul virus
Global
Ribavirin
None
Filoviruses
Lake Victoria Marburg virus disease
Africa
None
None
Sudan Ebola virus disease
Africa, Sumatra
None
No vaccines approved to date; existing Zaire Ebola vaccines are not effective against the Sudan strain
Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease
Uganda
None
None
Zaire Ebola virus disease
Africa
Monoclonal antibody cocktails (FDA approved; compassionate use/expanded access)
rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine approved in US, used in the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) outbreaks
Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo vaccine in use in the DRC
Reston ebolavirus disease
Philippines
None
None
Mammarenaviruses (some)
Bolivian hemorrhagic fever (due to Machupo virus)
Argentinian hemorrhagic fever (due to Junin virus)
Venezuelan hemorrhagic fever (due to Guanarito virus)
Brazilian hemorrhagic fever (due to Sabia virus)
South America, Africa (only Lassa fever)
Ribavirin
Convalescent plasma for all except Lassa fever
Vaccine for Argentinian hemorrhagic fever
Lujo virus disease
Zambia
None
None
Orthonairovirus
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever
Tick-borne; former Soviet Union, western Pakistan, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe
Ribavirin
Vaccine (efficacy unknown)
Phleboviruses (some)
Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome
Tick-borne; China, Korea, Japan
None
None
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures) are also recommended.