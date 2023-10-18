skip to main content
Деякі віруси, які викликають геморагічну лихоманку

Principal Syndromes

Distribution

Specific Therapy

Specific Prevention*

Flaviviruses (some)

Omsk hemorrhagic fever

Former Soviet Union (Siberia)

None

None

Kyasanur Forest disease

India, China (Nanjianyin virus)

None

None

Yellow fever

Africa, Central and South America

None

Yellow fever vaccine for travelers to endemic areas and for populations experiencing an outbreak

Dengue fever

Tropics and subtropics, worldwide

None

Dengue vaccine for certain people ages 9 to 45 with previous dengue infection

Orthohantaviruses (some)

Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome due to Hantaan, Puumala, Dobrava (Belgrade), or Seoul virus

Global

Ribavirin

None

Filoviruses

Lake Victoria Marburg virus disease

Africa

None

None

Sudan Ebola virus disease

Africa, Sumatra

None

No vaccines approved to date; existing Zaire Ebola vaccines are not effective against the Sudan strain

Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease

Uganda

None

None

Zaire Ebola virus disease

Africa

Monoclonal antibody cocktails (FDA approved; compassionate use/expanded access)

Ebola vaccines:

rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine approved in US, used in the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) outbreaks

Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo vaccine in use in the DRC

Reston ebolavirus disease

Philippines

None

None

Mammarenaviruses (some)

Lassa fever

Bolivian hemorrhagic fever (due to Machupo virus)

Argentinian hemorrhagic fever (due to Junin virus)

Venezuelan hemorrhagic fever (due to Guanarito virus)

Brazilian hemorrhagic fever (due to Sabia virus)

South America, Africa (only Lassa fever)

Ribavirin

Convalescent plasma for all except Lassa fever

Vaccine for Argentinian hemorrhagic fever

Lujo virus disease

Zambia

None

None

Orthonairovirus

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

Tick-borne; former Soviet Union, western Pakistan, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe

Ribavirin

Vaccine (efficacy unknown)

Phleboviruses (some)

Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome

Tick-borne; China, Korea, Japan

None

None

* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures) are also recommended.

