Деякі типи фізіологічних і медикаментозних рецепторних білків

Type

Structure

Cellular Location

Examples

Multisubunit ion channels

Деякі типи фізіологічних і медикаментозних рецепторних білків

Cell surface transmembrane

Acetylcholine (nicotinic)

GABA A

Glutamate

Glycine

G-protein–coupled receptors

Деякі типи фізіологічних і медикаментозних рецепторних білків

Cell surface transmembrane

Acetylcholine (muscarinic)

Alpha- and beta-adrenergic receptor proteins

Eicosanoids

Protein kinases

Деякі типи фізіологічних і медикаментозних рецепторних білків

Cell surface transmembrane

Growth factors

Insulin

Peptide hormones

Transcription factors

Деякі типи фізіологічних і медикаментозних рецепторних білків

Cytoplasm

Steroid hormones

Thyroid hormone

Vitamin D

GABA = gamma-aminobutyric acid; GDP = guanosine diphosphate; GTP = guanosine triphosphate.

