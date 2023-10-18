Деякі типи фізіологічних і медикаментозних рецепторних білків
Type
Structure
Cellular Location
Examples
Multisubunit ion channels
Cell surface transmembrane
Acetylcholine (nicotinic)
GABA A
Glutamate
Glycine
G-protein–coupled receptors
Cell surface transmembrane
Acetylcholine (muscarinic)
Alpha- and beta-adrenergic receptor proteins
Eicosanoids
Protein kinases
Cell surface transmembrane
Growth factors
Insulin
Peptide hormones
Transcription factors
Cytoplasm
Steroid hormones
Thyroid hormone
Vitamin D
GABA = gamma-aminobutyric acid; GDP = guanosine diphosphate; GTP = guanosine triphosphate.