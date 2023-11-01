Взаємодія ліки-рецептор

Receptors are macromolecules involved in chemical signaling between and within cells; they may be located on the cell surface membrane or within the cytoplasm (see table Some Types of Physiologic and Drug-Receptor Proteins). Activated receptors directly or indirectly regulate cellular biochemical processes (eg, ion conductance, protein phosphorylation, DNA transcription, enzymatic activity).

Molecules (eg, drugs, hormones, neurotransmitters) that bind to a receptor are called ligands. The binding can be specific and reversible or irreversible. A ligand may activate or inactivate a receptor; activation may increase or decrease a particular cell function. Each ligand may interact with multiple receptor subtypes. Few if any drugs are absolutely specific for one receptor or subtype, but most have relative selectivity. Selectivity is the degree to which a drug acts on a given site relative to other sites; selectivity relates largely to physicochemical binding of the drug to cellular receptors. (See also Overview of Pharmacodynamics.)

A drug’s ability to affect a given receptor is related to the drug’s affinity (probability of the drug occupying a receptor at any given instant) and intrinsic efficacy (intrinsic activity—degree to which a ligand activates receptors and leads to cellular response). A drug’s affinity and activity are determined by its chemical structure.

The pharmacologic effect is also determined by the duration of time that the drug-receptor complex persists (residence time). The lifetime of the drug-receptor complex is affected by dynamic processes (conformation changes) that control the rate of drug association and dissociation from the target. A longer residence time explains a prolonged pharmacologic effect. Drugs with long residence times include finasteride and darunavir. A longer residence time can be a potential disadvantage when it prolongs a drug's toxicity. For some receptors, transient drug occupancy produces the desired pharmacologic effect, whereas prolonged occupancy causes toxicity.

Physiologic functions (eg, contraction, secretion) are usually regulated by multiple receptor-mediated mechanisms, and several steps (eg, receptor-coupling, multiple intracellular second messenger substances) may be interposed between the initial molecular drug–receptor interaction and ultimate tissue or organ response. Thus, several dissimilar drug molecules can often be used to produce the same desired response.

Ability to bind to a receptor is influenced by external factors as well as by intracellular regulatory mechanisms. Baseline receptor density and the efficiency of stimulus-response mechanisms vary from tissue to tissue. Drugs, aging, genetic mutations, and disorders can increase (upregulate) or decrease (downregulate) the number and binding affinity of receptors. For example, clonidine downregulates alpha 2 receptors; thus, rapid withdrawal of clonidine can cause hypertensive crisis. Chronic therapy with beta-blockers upregulates beta-receptor density; thus, severe hypertension or tachycardia can result from abrupt withdrawal. Receptor upregulation and downregulation affect adaptation to drugs (eg, desensitization, tachyphylaxis, tolerance, acquired resistance, postwithdrawal supersensitivity).

Ligands bind to precise molecular regions, called recognition sites, on receptor macromolecules. The binding site for a drug may be the same as or different from that of an endogenous agonist (hormone or neurotransmitter). Agonists that bind to an adjacent site or a different site on a receptor are sometimes called allosteric agonists. Nonspecific drug binding also occurs—ie, at molecular sites not designated as receptors (eg, plasma proteins). Drug binding to such nonspecific sites, such as binding to serum proteins, prohibits the drug from binding to the receptor and thus inactivates the drug. Unbound drug is available to bind to receptors and thus have an effect.