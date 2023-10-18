Деякі терапевтичні підходи до лікування свербіння
Medication/Agent
Comments
Topical therapy
Capsaicin cream
May require ≥ 2 weeks for effect
Vegetable oil can help with removal
Initial burning sensation dissipates with time
Corticosteroid creams or ointments
Avoid face, moist skinfolds
Should not be used for prolonged periods of time (> 2 weeks)
Menthol-containing and/or camphor-containing creams
These preparations have strong odors
Pramoxine cream
Can cause dryness or irritation at application site
Tacrolimus ointment or pimecrolimus cream
Should not be used for long periods of time or on children < 2 years
Ultraviolet B therapy
Sunburn-like adverse effects can occur
Long-term risk of skin cancer, including melanoma
Systemic therapy
Cetirizine*
Rarely can have a sedating effect in older patients
Cholestyramine (cholestatic pruritus)
Adherence can be poor
Constipating, unpalatable
Can interfere with absorption of other drugs
Cyproheptadine†
Sedating, also helpful when given before bedtime
Diphenhydramine†
Sedating, also helpful when given before bedtime
Doxepin
Helpful in severe and chronic itching
Very sedating so taken at bedtime; reduce dose for older adults
Fexofenadine*
Headache can be an adverse effect
Gabapentin (uremic pruritus)
Given after hemodialysis
Sedation can be a problem
Low doses to start and titrated up to clinical effect
Hydroxyzine†
Sedating, also helpful when given before bedtime
Loratadine*
Rarely can have a sedating effect in older adults
Naltrexone (cholestatic pruritus)
Can lead to withdrawal symptoms in patients with tolerance to opioids
* Nonsedating antihistamine.
† Sedating antihistamine.