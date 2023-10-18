skip to main content
Деякі пероральні лікарські препарати для лікування диспепсії

Medication*

Comments

Proton pump inhibitors

Dexlansoprazole

With long-term use, elevated gastrin levels, but no evidence that this finding causes dysplasia or cancer

May cause abdominal pain or diarrhea

Esomeprazole

Lansoprazole

Omeprazole

Pantoprazole

Rabeprazole

H2 blockers

Cimetidine

Doses reduced in older adults

With cimetidine and to a lesser extent with other medications, minor antiandrogen effects and, less commonly, erectile dysfunction

Delayed metabolism of medications eliminated by cytochrome P-450 enzyme system (eg, phenytoin, warfarin, diazepam)

May cause constipation or diarrhea

Famotidine

Nizatidine

Ranitidine†

Cytoprotective agent

Sucralfate

Rarely constipation

May bind to other medications and interfere with absorption

Cimetidine, ciprofloxacin, digoxin, norfloxacin, ofloxacin, and ranitidine† avoided 2 hours before or after taking sucralfate

* Tricyclic antidepressants may help. Metoclopramide or erythromycin given as a liquid suspension also may be tried in patients with dysmotility-like dyspepsia.

Ranitidine (oral, IV, and over the counter) has been removed from the market in the United States and in many other countries because of unacceptable concentrations of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen. Cimetidine and famotidine are alternatives and do not contain NDMA, nor do proton pump inhibitors.

