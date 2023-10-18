Деякі пероральні лікарські препарати для лікування диспепсії
Medication*
Comments
Proton pump inhibitors
Dexlansoprazole
With long-term use, elevated gastrin levels, but no evidence that this finding causes dysplasia or cancer
May cause abdominal pain or diarrhea
Esomeprazole
Lansoprazole
Omeprazole
Pantoprazole
Rabeprazole
H2 blockers
Cimetidine
Doses reduced in older adults
With cimetidine and to a lesser extent with other medications, minor antiandrogen effects and, less commonly, erectile dysfunction
Delayed metabolism of medications eliminated by cytochrome P-450 enzyme system (eg, phenytoin, warfarin, diazepam)
May cause constipation or diarrhea
Famotidine
Nizatidine
Ranitidine†
Cytoprotective agent
Sucralfate
Rarely constipation
May bind to other medications and interfere with absorption
Cimetidine, ciprofloxacin, digoxin, norfloxacin, ofloxacin, and ranitidine† avoided 2 hours before or after taking sucralfate
* Tricyclic antidepressants may help. Metoclopramide or erythromycin given as a liquid suspension also may be tried in patients with dysmotility-like dyspepsia.
† Ranitidine (oral, IV, and over the counter) has been removed from the market in the United States and in many other countries because of unacceptable concentrations of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen. Cimetidine and famotidine are alternatives and do not contain NDMA, nor do proton pump inhibitors.