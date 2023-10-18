Деякі мітохондріальні розлади
Disorder
Description
Progressive paralysis of the extraocular muscles usually preceded by bilateral, symmetric, progressive ptosis that begins months to years earlier
A multisystem variant of chronic progressive external ophthalmoplegia that also includes heart block, retinitis pigmentosa, and central nervous system degeneration
Variable but often devastating bilateral vision loss that often occurs in adolescents and that is due to a point mutation in mitochondrial DNA
Myoclonic epilepsy with ragged-red fibers (MERRF) syndrome
Progressive myoclonus and seizures, dementia, ataxia, and myopathy
Mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and strokelike episodes (MELAS) syndrome
MELAS episodes
Pearson syndrome
Sideroblastic anemia, pancreatic insufficiency, and progressive liver disease that begins in the first few months of life and is frequently fatal in infants