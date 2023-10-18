skip to main content
Деякі лікарські препарати, що викликають синкопальний стан

Mechanism

Example

Bradyarrhythmia

Amiodarone, other rate-limiting drugs

Beta-blockers

Calcium channel blockers (not dihydropyridines)

Digoxin

Tachyarrhythmia

Any medication that prolongs repolarization* (eg, some antiarrhythmics, some antipsychotics, some antidepressants, some antihistamines, some fluoroquinolones)

Orthostatic hypotension

Most antihypertensives (rarely beta-blockers)

Antipsychotics (mainly phenothiazines)

Doxorubicin

Levodopa

Diuretics (eg, loop diuretics such as furosemide; thiazide diuretics such as hydrochlorothiazide)

Nitrates (with or without a phosphodiesterase inhibitor for erectile dysfunction)

Quinidine

Tricyclic antidepressants

Vincristine

For more information, see Porta L, Lee MG, Hsu WT, Hsu TC, Tsai TY, Lee CC: Fluoroquinolone use and serious arrhythmias: A nationwide case-crossover study. Resuscitation 139:262–268, 2019. doi:10.1016/j.resuscitation.2019.04.030

