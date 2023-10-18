Деякі лікарські препарати, що викликають синкопальний стан
Mechanism
Example
Bradyarrhythmia
Amiodarone, other rate-limiting drugs
Beta-blockers
Calcium channel blockers (not dihydropyridines)
Digoxin
Tachyarrhythmia
Any medication that prolongs repolarization* (eg, some antiarrhythmics, some antipsychotics, some antidepressants, some antihistamines, some fluoroquinolones)
Most antihypertensives (rarely beta-blockers)
Antipsychotics (mainly phenothiazines)
Doxorubicin
Levodopa
Diuretics (eg, loop diuretics such as furosemide; thiazide diuretics such as hydrochlorothiazide)
Nitrates (with or without a phosphodiesterase inhibitor for erectile dysfunction)
Quinidine
Tricyclic antidepressants
Vincristine
