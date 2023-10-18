Деякі лікарські препарати для лікування блювоти
Medication
Comments
Oral antihistamines
Dimenhydrinate
Used to treat vomiting of labyrinthine etiology (eg, motion sickness, labyrinthitis)
For promethazine (an H1 antihistamine): Used short-term (eg, for postoperative or acute vertigo)
Meclizine
Promethazine
5-HT3 antagonists
Dolasetron
Used to treat severe or refractory vomiting, or vomiting caused by chemotherapy
Possible adverse effects: Constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain
Granisetron
Ondansetron
Palonosetron
Other medications
Aprepitant
Used with highly emetogenic chemotherapy regimens
Possible adverse effects: Somnolence, fatigue, hiccups
Metoclopramide
Used to treat mild vomiting
Perphenazine
Used to treat nausea and vomiting
Prochlorperazine
Used to treat nausea and vomiting
Olanzapine
Used to treat nausea and vomiting
Possible adverse effects: Sedation, cognitive and motor impairment
Scopolamine
Used to treat motion sickness
Possible adverse effects: Diminished sweating, dry skin