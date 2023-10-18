skip to main content
MSD Довідник версія для фахівців
Деякі лікарські препарати для лікування блювоти

Medication

Comments

Oral antihistamines

Dimenhydrinate

Used to treat vomiting of labyrinthine etiology (eg, motion sickness, labyrinthitis)

For promethazine (an H1 antihistamine): Used short-term (eg, for postoperative or acute vertigo)

Meclizine

Promethazine

5-HT3 antagonists

Dolasetron

Used to treat severe or refractory vomiting, or vomiting caused by chemotherapy

Possible adverse effects: Constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain

Granisetron

Ondansetron

Palonosetron

Other medications

Aprepitant

Used with highly emetogenic chemotherapy regimens

Possible adverse effects: Somnolence, fatigue, hiccups

Metoclopramide

Used to treat mild vomiting

Perphenazine

Used to treat nausea and vomiting

Prochlorperazine

Used to treat nausea and vomiting

Olanzapine

Used to treat nausea and vomiting

Possible adverse effects: Sedation, cognitive and motor impairment

Scopolamine

Used to treat motion sickness

Possible adverse effects: Diminished sweating, dry skin

