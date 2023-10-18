Деякі особливості основних видів бульозного епідермолізу
Type
Mode of Inheritance
Skin Cleavage Level
Characteristic Mutated Genes
Epidermolysis bullosa simplex
Autosomal dominant
Rarely autosomal recessive
Epidermis
KRT5, KRT14
Junctional epidermolysis bullosa
Autosomal recessive
Lamina lucida of the basement membrane zone
LAMB3, COL17A1, LAMC2, and LAMA3
Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
Autosomal dominant/autosomal recessive
Sublamina densa (uppermost dermis, just below the lamina densa of the basement membrane zone)
COL7A1
Kindler syndrome
Autosomal recessive
Variable—intraepidermal or subepidermal
FERMT1