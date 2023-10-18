skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Деякі особливості основних видів бульозного епідермолізу

Type

Mode of Inheritance

Skin Cleavage Level

Characteristic Mutated Genes

Epidermolysis bullosa simplex

Autosomal dominant

Rarely autosomal recessive

Epidermis

KRT5, KRT14

Junctional epidermolysis bullosa

Autosomal recessive

Lamina lucida of the basement membrane zone

LAMB3, COL17A1, LAMC2, and LAMA3

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

Autosomal dominant/autosomal recessive

Sublamina densa (uppermost dermis, just below the lamina densa of the basement membrane zone)

COL7A1

Kindler syndrome

Autosomal recessive

Variable—intraepidermal or subepidermal

FERMT1

