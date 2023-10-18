Деякі відмінності між синдромом Барттера та синдромом Гітельмана
Feature
Bartter Syndrome
Gitelman Syndrome
Location of kidney defect
Ascending loop of Henle (mimics effects of loop diuretics)
Distal tubule (mimics effects of thiazides)
Urinary calcium excretion
Normal or increased, commonly with nephrocalcinosis
Decreased
Serum magnesium level
Normal or decreased
Decreased, sometimes greatly
Renal prostaglandin E2 production
Increased
Normal
Usual age at presentation
Before birth to early childhood, often with intellectual disability and growth disturbance
Late childhood to adulthood
Neuromuscular symptoms (eg, muscle spasms, weakness)
Uncommon or mild
Common