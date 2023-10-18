skip to main content
Деякі відмінності між синдромом Барттера та синдромом Гітельмана

Feature

Bartter Syndrome

Gitelman Syndrome

Location of kidney defect

Ascending loop of Henle (mimics effects of loop diuretics)

Distal tubule (mimics effects of thiazides)

Urinary calcium excretion

Normal or increased, commonly with nephrocalcinosis

Decreased

Serum magnesium level

Normal or decreased

Decreased, sometimes greatly

Renal prostaglandin E2 production

Increased

Normal

Usual age at presentation

Before birth to early childhood, often with intellectual disability and growth disturbance

Late childhood to adulthood

Neuromuscular symptoms (eg, muscle spasms, weakness)

Uncommon or mild

Common

