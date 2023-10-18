skip to main content
Деякі поширені причини анізокорії

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Adie tonic pupil (idiopathic impaired constriction)

Pupils that respond more to accommodation than to light; delayed dilation after constriction

Argyll Robertson pupil (due to syphilis)

Pupils that respond more to accommodation than to light; possibly findings suggesting syphilis

Congenital iris defects

Associated ocular abnormalities, chromosomal disorder, nonocular congenital defects, chronicity

Medications (eg, scopolamine patch; cocaine, pilocarpine, animal flea collars or sprays, organophosphates, or aerosolized ipratropium if they contact the eye; cycloplegic, mydriatic, clonidine, or apraclonidine eye drops)

History of use or exposure

Horner syndrome (eg, congenital, traumatic, postsurgical, due to migraine or lung tumors)

Ptosis, miosis, anhidrosis, delayed dilation after constriction, features of causative disorder

Iris or other ocular dysfunction after surgery

History of intraocular surgery

Physiologic anisocoria

Chronicity, absence of symptoms or associated findings, difference of < 1 mm (usually < 0.4 mm) between pupil sizes, normal pupillary light responses

Third cranial nerve palsy (eg, due to aneurysm or tumor)

Impaired extraocular movements, ptosis

Traumatic mydriasis

History or evidence of trauma

