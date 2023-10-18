Деякі поширені причини анізокорії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Adie tonic pupil (idiopathic impaired constriction)
Pupils that respond more to accommodation than to light; delayed dilation after constriction
Argyll Robertson pupil (due to syphilis)
Pupils that respond more to accommodation than to light; possibly findings suggesting syphilis
Congenital iris defects
Associated ocular abnormalities, chromosomal disorder, nonocular congenital defects, chronicity
Medications (eg, scopolamine patch; cocaine, pilocarpine, animal flea collars or sprays, organophosphates, or aerosolized ipratropium if they contact the eye; cycloplegic, mydriatic, clonidine, or apraclonidine eye drops)
History of use or exposure
Horner syndrome (eg, congenital, traumatic, postsurgical, due to migraine or lung tumors)
Ptosis, miosis, anhidrosis, delayed dilation after constriction, features of causative disorder
Iris or other ocular dysfunction after surgery
History of intraocular surgery
Physiologic anisocoria
Chronicity, absence of symptoms or associated findings, difference of < 1 mm (usually < 0.4 mm) between pupil sizes, normal pupillary light responses
Third cranial nerve palsy (eg, due to aneurysm or tumor)
Impaired extraocular movements, ptosis
Traumatic mydriasis
History or evidence of trauma