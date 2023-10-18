skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини сльозотечі

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Disorders causing excess tear production

Dry eyes with reflex tearing

Worse on cold or windy days or with exposure to cigarette smoke or dry heat

Intermittent foreign body sensation

In patients with a disorder known to cause dry eyes (eg, blepharitis)

Ocular surface irritation (eg, allergic conjunctivitis, corneal abrasion or erosion or ulcer, foreign body, hordeolum, infectious conjunctivitis, irritant chemicals, keratitis, trichiasis, irritation with punctate lesions due to paresis of blink muscles as in facial nerve palsy)

Grittiness

Redness

In patients with corneal lesions, pain, constant foreign body sensation, and photophobia

Allergic conjunctivitis

Itching

Possibly papillae on tarsal conjunctiva

Nasal irritation and inflammation (eg, allergic rhinitis, upper respiratory infection)

Rhinorrhea, sneezing, nasal congestion

Disorders causing nasolacrimal drainage obstruction

Congenital nasolacrimal duct obstruction

Symptoms that begin shortly after age 2 weeks

Idiopathic age-related nasolacrimal duct stenosis

Usually normal examination except for evidence of obstruction

Dacryocystitis

Nasal pain

Often swelling, redness, and warmth over the lacrimal sac and, with palpation, tenderness and expression of pus

Tumors

Hard mass in the nasolacrimal duct system, particularly in older adults

Other causes of nasolacrimal drainage stricture or obstruction

Often risk factors (eg, burns, injuries, certain medications)

Often no characteristic examination findings other than obstruction

Disorders causing decreased drainage without obstruction

Misalignment between tear film and puncta (eg, ectropion, entropion)

Usually visible on examination

Серед цих тем