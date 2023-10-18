Деякі причини сльозотечі
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Disorders causing excess tear production
Dry eyes with reflex tearing
Worse on cold or windy days or with exposure to cigarette smoke or dry heat
Intermittent foreign body sensation
In patients with a disorder known to cause dry eyes (eg, blepharitis)
Ocular surface irritation (eg, allergic conjunctivitis, corneal abrasion or erosion or ulcer, foreign body, hordeolum, infectious conjunctivitis, irritant chemicals, keratitis, trichiasis, irritation with punctate lesions due to paresis of blink muscles as in facial nerve palsy)
Grittiness
Redness
In patients with corneal lesions, pain, constant foreign body sensation, and photophobia
Itching
Possibly papillae on tarsal conjunctiva
Nasal irritation and inflammation (eg, allergic rhinitis, upper respiratory infection)
Rhinorrhea, sneezing, nasal congestion
Disorders causing nasolacrimal drainage obstruction
Symptoms that begin shortly after age 2 weeks
Idiopathic age-related nasolacrimal duct stenosis
Usually normal examination except for evidence of obstruction
Nasal pain
Often swelling, redness, and warmth over the lacrimal sac and, with palpation, tenderness and expression of pus
Tumors
Hard mass in the nasolacrimal duct system, particularly in older adults
Other causes of nasolacrimal drainage stricture or obstruction
Often risk factors (eg, burns, injuries, certain medications)
Often no characteristic examination findings other than obstruction
Disorders causing decreased drainage without obstruction
Misalignment between tear film and puncta (eg, ectropion, entropion)
Usually visible on examination