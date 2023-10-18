Деякі причини стридору
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute stridor
Allergic reaction (severe)
Sudden onset after exposure to an allergen
Usually accompanied by wheezing and sometimes orofacial edema; itching
No fever or sore throat; cough rare
Clinical evaluation
Often swelling of the face, lips, and/or tongue
Often in people at risk (eg, exposure to an allergen, use of an ACE inhibitor, personal or family history of hereditary angioedema)
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes indirect laryngoscopy
Bacterial tracheitis (rare)
Barking cough that is worse at night, high fever, and respiratory distress
Toxic appearance
Neck x-rays
Sometimes direct or indirect laryngoscopy with visualization and culture of purulent tracheal secretions
Age 6–36 months
Barking cough that is worse at night, URI symptoms, no difficulty swallowing, low-grade fever
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes anteroposterior neck x-ray showing subglottic narrowing (steeple sign)
Mainly adults, as well as children who missed HiB vaccination
Abrupt onset of high fever, sore throat, drooling, and often respiratory distress and marked anxiety
Toxic appearance
Lateral neck x-ray if the patient is stable
Examination in operating room if any signs of distress
Sudden onset in a toddler or young child who has no URI or constitutional symptoms
In adults, foreign body in upper airway typically apparent by history
Direct or indirect laryngoscopy or bronchoscopy
Inhalation injury (eg, due to cleaning agents, smoke inhalation)
Clinically apparent recent toxic inhalation
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Laryngospasm
Recurrent episodes, associated with gastroesophageal reflux or recent drug use or occurring after endotracheal intubation
Direct or indirect laryngoscopy
Postextubation complications (eg, laryngeal edema, laryngospasm, arytenoid dislocation)
Recent intubation and respiratory distress
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes direct laryngoscopy
Mainly in children < 4 years
High fevers, severe throat pain, drooling, trouble swallowing, sometimes respiratory distress
Swelling that may or may not be visible in the pharynx
Lateral neck x-ray
Sometimes neck CT with contrast
Recurrent episodes of unexplained stridor often with hoarseness, throat tightness, a choking sensation, and/or cough
Direct laryngoscopy
Chronic stridor
Bilateral vocal cord paralysis or dysfunction
Recent trauma (eg, during birth, thyroid or other neck surgery, intubation, or deep airway suctioning)
Various neurodegenerative or neuromuscular disorders present
Good voice quality but limited intensity
Direct or indirect laryngoscopy
Congenital anomalies (numerous; laryngomalacia most common)
Usually in neonates or infants
Sometimes other congenital anomalies present
Sometimes trouble feeding or sleeping
Sometimes worse with URI
CT of neck and chest
Direct laryngoscopy
Spirometry with flow-volume loops
Congenital tracheomalacia
Chronic symptoms
Stridor or barky cough during coughing, crying, or feeding
May worsen in the supine position
CT or MRI
Spirometry with flow-volume loops
Sometimes bronchoscopy
External compression
History of head and neck cancer or obvious mass, night sweats, and weight loss
X-ray of neck and chest
CT of neck and chest
Direct or indirect laryngoscopy
Laryngeal tumors (eg, squamous cell carcinoma, hemangiomas, small cell carcinoma)
Inspiratory or biphasic stridor that may progressively worsen as tumor enlarges
Direct or indirect laryngoscopy
Spirometry with flow-volume loops
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; HiB =Haemophilus influenzae type B; URI = upper respiratory infection.