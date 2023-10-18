Деякі причини кашлю
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute Cough
Foreign body*
Sudden onset in a toddler who has no URI or constitutional symptoms
Chest x-ray (inspiratory and expiratory views)
Bronchoscopy
Dyspnea
Fine crackles
Extrasystolic heart sound
Elevated jugular venous pressure
Dependent peripheral edema
Orthopnea
Paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea
Chest x-ray
Brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide level
Transthoracic echocardiography
Pneumonia (viral, bacterial, aspiration, rarely fungal)
Fever
Productive cough
Dyspnea
Pleuritic chest pain
Localized bronchial breath sounds or egophony
Chest x-ray
Cultures (eg, sputum, pleural fluid, blood, possibly bronchial washings) in seriously ill patients and patients with hospital-acquired pneumonia
Postnasal drip (allergic, viral, or bacterial origin)
Headache
Sore throat
Nausea
Cobblestoning of posterior oropharynx
Pale, boggy, swollen nasal mucosa
Frequent clearing of the throat
Clinical evaluation
Response to empiric antihistamine, decongestant, or nasal ipratropium therapy
CT of the sinuses if diagnosis is unclear
Pleuritic chest pain
Dyspnea
Tachycardia
CT angiography
Less often, ventilation/perfusion scanning and possibly pulmonary arteriography
Upper respiratory infection (URI), including acute bronchitis
Rhinorrhea
Red, swollen nasal mucosa
Sore throat
Malaise
Clinical evaluation
Chronic Cough
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
Dry, persistent cough that may occur within days or months after initiation of ACE inhibitor therapy
Response to stopping ACE inhibitor
Aspiration
Cough after eating or drinking
Chest x-ray
Sometimes modified barium pharyngography
Bronchoscopy
Asthma (cough variant)
Cough in response to various provoking factors (eg, allergens, cold, exercise)
Possibly wheezing and dyspnea
Pulmonary function testing
Methacholine challenge
Response to empiric bronchodilator therapy
Chronic bronchitis (in patients who smoke)
Productive cough on most days of the month or for 3 months of the year for 2 successive years in a patient with known COPD or smoking history
Frequent clearing of the throat
Dyspnea
Chest x-ray
Pulmonary function testing
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Known diagnosis of COPD
Decreased breath sounds
Wheezing
Dyspnea
Pursed lip breathing
Use of accessory respiratory muscles
Tripod positioning of the arms against the legs or examination table
Clinical evaluation
Burning chest or abdominal pain that tends to worsen with consumption of certain foods, certain activities, or certain positions
Sour taste, particularly on awakening
Hoarseness
Chronic nocturnal or early morning cough
Response to empiric H2 blocker or proton pump inhibitor therapy
Sometimes esophageal manometry or pH probe
Hyperresponsive airways after resolution of respiratory tract infection
Dry, nonproductive cough that may persist for weeks or months after an acute respiratory tract infection
Typically chest x-ray
Interstitial lung disease
Shortness of breath of gradual onset
Dry cough
History of drug or occupational exposure
Chest x-ray
High-resolution CT
Repeated bouts of ≥ 5 rapidly consecutive, forceful coughs during a single expiration, followed by a hurried and deep inspiration (whoop) or posttussive emesis
Cultures of nasopharyngeal specimens
Postnasal drip
Headache
Sore throat
Cobblestoning of posterior oropharynx
Pale, boggy, swollen nasal mucosa
Clinical evaluation
Response to empiric antihistamine or decongestant therapy
Sometimes allergy testing
Tuberculosis (TB) or fungal infections*
Atypical symptoms (eg, weight loss, fever, hemoptysis, night sweats)
Exposure history
Immunocompromise
Chest x-ray
Skin testing; if positive, sputum cultures and stains for acid-fast bacilli and fungi
Sometimes chest CT or bronchoalveolar lavage
Atypical symptoms (eg, weight loss, fever, hemoptysis, night sweats)
Change in chronic cough
Lymphadenopathy
Chest x-ray
If positive, chest CT and bronchoscopic biopsy
* Indicates rare causes of cough.