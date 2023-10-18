Ознаки мозочкових розладів
Deficit
Manifestation
Ataxia
Reeling, wide-based gait
Decomposition of movement
Inability to correctly sequence fine, coordinated motor acts
Dysarthria
Inability to articulate words correctly, with slurring
Dysdiadochokinesia
Uncoordinated rapid alternating movements
Dysmetria
Impaired ability reach a target with goal-directed movement
Hypotonia
Decreased muscle tone
Nystagmus
Involuntary, rapid oscillation of the eyeballs in a horizontal, vertical, or rotary direction, with the fast component maximal toward the side of the cerebellar lesion
Scanning speech
Slow enunciation with a tendency to hesitate at the beginning of a word or syllable
Rhythmic, alternating, oscillatory movement of a limb as it approaches a target (intention tremor) or of proximal musculature when fixed posture or weight bearing is attempted (postural tremor); characterized by high amplitude and low frequency