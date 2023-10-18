skip to main content
Ознаки мозочкових розладів

Deficit

Manifestation

Ataxia

Reeling, wide-based gait

Decomposition of movement

Inability to correctly sequence fine, coordinated motor acts

Dysarthria

Inability to articulate words correctly, with slurring

Dysdiadochokinesia

Uncoordinated rapid alternating movements

Dysmetria

Impaired ability reach a target with goal-directed movement

Hypotonia

Decreased muscle tone

Nystagmus

Involuntary, rapid oscillation of the eyeballs in a horizontal, vertical, or rotary direction, with the fast component maximal toward the side of the cerebellar lesion

Scanning speech

Slow enunciation with a tendency to hesitate at the beginning of a word or syllable

Tremor

Rhythmic, alternating, oscillatory movement of a limb as it approaches a target (intention tremor) or of proximal musculature when fixed posture or weight bearing is attempted (postural tremor); characterized by high amplitude and low frequency

