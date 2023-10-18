Аналіз сперми
Factor*
Normal (accepted 5th percentile [95% confidence interval])
Volume
1.4 mL (1.3-1.5)
Viscosity
< 2 cm after liquefaction
Gross and microscopic appearance
Opaque, cream-colored, ≤ 1–3 WBC/high-power field
No agglutination present
pH
7.2
Total sperm number
39 million sperm per ejaculate or more (35-40)
Total motility
42% (40-43)
Progressive motility
> 30% (29-31)
Nonprogressive motility
30% (29-31)
Morphology
> 4% normal forms using the Tyberberg method (3.9-4)
Fructose
> 13 micromoles per ejaculate (indicating at least 1 ejaculatory duct is patent)
Vitality
> 54% (50-56)
WBC count
< 1,000,000/mL
WBC = white blood cells
*Reference: World Health Organization (WHO): WHO laboratory manual for the examination and processing of human semen, sixth edition. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2021. Licence: CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 IGO