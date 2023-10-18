skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Аналіз сперми

Factor*

Normal (accepted 5th percentile [95% confidence interval])

Volume

1.4 mL (1.3-1.5)

Viscosity

< 2 cm after liquefaction

Gross and microscopic appearance

Opaque, cream-colored, 1–3 WBC/high-power field

No agglutination present

pH

7.2

Total sperm number

39 million sperm per ejaculate or more (35-40)

Total motility

42% (40-43)

Progressive motility

> 30% (29-31)

Nonprogressive motility

30% (29-31)

Morphology

> 4% normal forms using the Tyberberg method (3.9-4)

Fructose

> 13 micromoles per ejaculate (indicating at least 1 ejaculatory duct is patent)

Vitality

> 54% (50-56)

WBC count

< 1,000,000/mL

WBC = white blood cells

*Reference: World Health Organization (WHO): WHO laboratory manual for the examination and processing of human semen, sixth edition. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2021. Licence: CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 IGO

Серед цих тем