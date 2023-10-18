Вибрані фізіологічні вікові зміни
Affected Organ or System
Physiologic Change
Clinical Manifestations
Body composition
↓ Lean body mass
↓ Muscle mass
↓ Creatinine production
↓ Skeletal mass
↓ Total body water
↑ Percentage adipose tissue (until age 60, then ↓ until death)
Changes in medication levels (usually ↑)
↓ Strength
Susceptibility to dehydration
Cells
↑ DNA damage and ↓DNA repair capacity
↓ Oxidative capacity
Accelerated cell senescence
↑ Fibrosis
Lipofuscin accumulation
↑ Cancer risk
CNS
↓ Number of dopamine receptors
↑ Alpha-adrenergic responses
↑ Muscarinic parasympathetic responses
Tendency toward stiffer muscles, less flexibility, impaired balance, and loss of spontaneous movements (eg, ↑ muscle tone, ↓ arm swing)
Ears
Loss of high-frequency hearing
↓ Ability to recognize speech
Endocrine system
↑ Insulin resistance and glucose intolerance
↑ Incidence of diabetes
Menopause, ↓ estrogen and progesterone secretion
↓ Testosterone secretion
↓ Growth hormone secretion
↓Vitamin D absorption and activation
↑ Incidence of thyroid abnormalities
↑ Bone mineral loss
↑ Secretion of ADH in response to osmolar stimuli
Vaginal dryness, dyspareunia
↓ Muscle mass
↓Bone mass
↑ Fracture risk
Changes in skin
Susceptibility to water intoxication
Eyes
↓ Lens flexibility
↑ Time for pupillary reflexes (constriction, dilation)
↑ Incidence of cataracts
Presbyopia
↑ Glare and difficulty adjusting to changes in lighting
↓ Visual acuity
GI tract
↓ Splanchnic blood flow
↑ Transit time
Susceptibility to constipation and diarrhea
Heart
↓ Intrinsic heart rate and maximal heart rate
Blunted baroreflex (less increase in heart rate in response to decrease in BP)
↓ Diastolic relaxation
↑ Atrioventricular conduction time
↑ Atrial and ventricular ectopy
Susceptibility to syncope
↓ Ejection fraction
↑ Rates of atrial fibrillation
↑ Rates of diastolic dysfunction and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
Immune system
↓ T-cell function
↓ B-cell function
↑ Susceptibility to infections and possibly cancer
↓ Antibody response to immunization or infection but ↑ autoantibodies
Joints
Degeneration of cartilaginous tissues
Fibrosis
↑ Glycosylation and cross-linking of collagen
Loss of tissue elasticity
Tightening of joints
Susceptibility to osteoarthritis
Kidneys
↓ Renal blood flow
↓ Renal mass
↓ Glomerular filtration
↓ Renal tubular secretion and reabsorption
↓ Ability to excrete a free-water load
Changes in medication levels with ↑ risk of adverse drug effects
Susceptibility to nocturia, if free water taken shortly before sleep
Liver
↓ Hepatic mass
↓ Hepatic blood flow
↓ Activity of CYP450 enzyme system
Changes in medication levels
Nose
↓ Smell
↑ Mucosal thinning or capillary fragility
↓ Taste and consequent ↓ appetite
↑ Likelihood (slightly) of nosebleeds
Peripheral nervous system
↓ Baroreflex responses
↓ Beta-adrenergic responsiveness and number of receptors
↓ Signal transduction
↓ Muscarinic parasympathetic responses
Preserved alpha-adrenergic responses
Susceptibility to syncope
↓ Response to beta-blockers
Exaggerated response to anticholinergic medications
Pulmonary system
↓ Vital capacity
↓ Lung elasticity (compliance)
↑ Residual volume
↓ FEV1
↑ V/Q mismatch
↑ Likelihood of shortness of breath during vigorous exercise if people are normally sedentary or if exercise is done at high altitudes
↑ Risk of death due to pneumonia
↑ Risk of serious complications (eg, respiratory failure) for patients with a pulmonary disorder
Vasculature
↓ Endothelin-dependent vasodilation
↑ Peripheral resistance
Susceptibility to hypertension
↓ = decreased; ↑ = increased; FEV1= forced expiratory volume in 1 sec; V/Q = ventilation/perfusion.
