Седативні та знеболюючі препарати для індукції інтубації
Medication
Dose (IV)
Considerations
Propofol*
0.5–1 mg/kg (loading dose) and 0.25–0.5 mg/kg (subsequent maintenance doses)
A medication that is used to induce sedation and amnesia very quickly (< 1 minute)
Etomidate†
0.1–0.15 mg/kg over 1 minute (loading dose)
Etomidate does not provide pain relief and may require the use of a short-acting synthetic opioid
Midazolam‡
0.02–0.03 mg/kg (as 0.5–1 mg loading dose)
A short-acting analgesic (minimal sedation); the maximum single dose should not exceed 2.5 mg
Fentanyl§, ¶
0.5 mcg/kg every 2 minutes
A short-acting synthetic opioid;the initial dose is 50-100 mcg for adults, and the maximum total dose is 5 mcg/kg (or approximately 250 mcg)
Ketamine¶
1–2 mg/kg over 1–2 minutes (loading dose) and 0.25–0.5 mg/kg (maintenance dose)
Ketamine a short-acting dissociative sedative; doses should be adjusted when used in combination with other sedatives or in patients with obesity (based on ideal body weight not actual weight)
