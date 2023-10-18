* Data from Miner JR, Burton JH: Clinical practice advisory: Emergency department procedural sedation with propofol. Ann Emerg Med 50(2):182–187.e1, 2007. doi:10.1016/j.annemergmed.2006.12.017

† Data from Miner JR, Danahy M, Moch A, Biros M: Randomized clinical trial of etomidate versus propofol for procedural sedation in the emergency department. Ann Emerg Med 49(1):15–22, 2007. doi:10.1016/j.annemergmed.2006.06.042

‡ Data from Horn E, Nesbit SA: Pharmacology and pharmacokinetics of sedatives and analgesics. Gastrointest Endosc Clin N Am 14(2):247–268, 2004. doi:10.1016/j.giec.2004.01.001

§ Data from Hikma. Fentanyl citrate injection [package insert]. U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. 019101s063lbl.pdf (fda.gov). Revised December 15, 2023. Accessed June 11, 2024 and from Brown TB, Lovato LM, Parker D: Procedural sedation in the acute care setting. Am Fam Physician 2005;71(1):85–90, 2005.