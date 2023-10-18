skip to main content
Стратифікація ризику позалікарняної пневмонії (Шкала важкості перебігу пневмонії)

Factor

Points

Patient demographics

  • Male

Age (in years)

  • Female

Age (in years) 10

Nursing home resident

10

Coexisting illness

Cancer

30

Liver disease

20

Heart failure

10

Cerebrovascular disease

10

Renal disease

10

Physical examination

Altered mental status

20

Respiratory rate ≥ 30 breaths/minute

20

Systolic blood pressure < 90 mm Hg

20

Temperature 40° C or < 35°C

15

Heart rate 125 beats/minute

10

Test results

Arterial pH < 7.35

30

Blood urea nitrogen 30 mg/dL (11 mmol/L)

20

Sodium < 130 mEq/L (130 mmol/L)

20

Glucose 250 mg/dL (14 mmol/L)

10

Hematocrit < 30%

10

PaO2< 60 mm Hg or

Oxygen saturation < 90%*

10

Pleural effusion

10

Points

 Mortality

Recommendation

70

  < 1%

Outpatient treatment†

71−90

< 5%

Outpatient treatment†

91−130

5−15%

Admit

> 130

  > 15%  

Admit

* Many clinicians consider hypoxemia an absolute indication for admission.

† Acute care admission, subacute care admission, observation period, home IV antibiotics, or home nursing visits should be considered for patients who are frail, isolated, or living in unstable environments.

PaO2 = partial pressure of arterial oxygen.

Adapted from Fine MJ, Auble TE, Yealy DM, et al. A prediction rule to identify low-risk patients with community-acquired pneumonia. N Engl J Med 1997;336(4):243-250. doi:10.1056/NEJM199701233360402.

