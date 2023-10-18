Стратифікація ризику позалікарняної пневмонії (Шкала важкості перебігу пневмонії)
Factor
Points
Patient demographics
Age (in years)
Age (in years) − 10
Nursing home resident
10
Coexisting illness
Cancer
30
Liver disease
20
Heart failure
10
Cerebrovascular disease
10
Renal disease
10
Physical examination
Altered mental status
20
Respiratory rate ≥ 30 breaths/minute
20
Systolic blood pressure < 90 mm Hg
20
Temperature ≥ 40° C or < 35°C
15
Heart rate ≥ 125 beats/minute
10
Test results
Arterial pH < 7.35
30
Blood urea nitrogen ≥ 30 mg/dL (11 mmol/L)
20
Sodium < 130 mEq/L (130 mmol/L)
20
Glucose ≥ 250 mg/dL (14 mmol/L)
10
Hematocrit < 30%
10
PaO2< 60 mm Hg or
Oxygen saturation < 90%*
10
Pleural effusion
10
Points
Mortality
Recommendation
≤ 70
< 1%
Outpatient treatment†
71−90
< 5%
Outpatient treatment†
91−130
5−15%
Admit
> 130
> 15%
Admit
* Many clinicians consider hypoxemia an absolute indication for admission.
† Acute care admission, subacute care admission, observation period, home IV antibiotics, or home nursing visits should be considered for patients who are frail, isolated, or living in unstable environments.
PaO2 = partial pressure of arterial oxygen.
Adapted from Fine MJ, Auble TE, Yealy DM, et al. A prediction rule to identify low-risk patients with community-acquired pneumonia. N Engl J Med 1997;336(4):243-250. doi:10.1056/NEJM199701233360402.