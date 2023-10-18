Рекомендовані дози окремих парентеральних антибіотиків для новонароджених
Intervals of Administration
Antibiotic
Route of Administration
Individual Dose
Body Weight ≤ 2000 g
Body Weight > 2000 g
Comments
Age
Age
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
Amikacin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Amphotericin B deoxycholate
IV
1 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
After dilution in 5% or 10% D/W (saline solution should not be used), infusion of a test dose of 0.1 mg/kg (maximum 1 mg) over 1 hour to assess patient’s febrile and hemodynamic response;* if no serious adverse effects are observed, infusion of a therapeutic dose (usually 0.25–1.5 mg/kg over 2–6 hours), which may be given the same day as the test dose
After the patient improves, may give the dose every other day until therapy is complete
Monitoring of potassium levels and hematologic and renal functions required
Amphotericin B lipid complex
IV
5 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
—
Amphotericin B liposomal
IV
5 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
—
Ampicillin
IV, IM
50–75 mg/kg
50 mg/kg every 12 hours
75 mg/kg every 12 hours
50 mg/kg every 8 hours
50 mg/kg every 8 hours
IV as 15- to 30-minute infusion (≤ 10 mg/kg/minute)
For GBS meningitis
IV
75–100 mg/kg
100 mg/kg every 8 hours
75 mg/kg every 6 hours
100 mg/kg every 8 hours
75 mg/kg every 6 hours
Azithromycin
IV
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
For chlamydial pneumonia, 20 mg/kg every 24 hours
Cefazolin‡
IV, IM
25 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Limited data
No primary indication; not used as initial therapy for sepsis or meningitis
Cefepime
IV, IM
30–50 mg/kg
30 mg/kg every 12 hours
30 mg/kg every 12 hours
50 mg/kg every 12 hours
50 mg/kg every 12 hours
May be used for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections (consider using 50 mg/kg every 8 hours for P. aeruginosa and other serious gram-negative pathogens)
Sometimes used for meningitis, although usually as a 2nd-line drug and not always recommended
Cefotaxime
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Often a first-line therapy for neonatal meningitis
Cefoxitin
IV, IM
33–35 mg/kg
35 mg/kg every 12 hours
33 mg/kg every 8 hours†
33 mg/kg every 8 hours
33 mg/kg every 8 hours
—
Ceftazidime
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Penetrates well into inflamed meninges
70–90% of drug excreted unchanged in urine
Ceftriaxone
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
—
—
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Limited data
May cause biliary pseudolithiasis and, in jaundiced premature infants, may increase risk of bilirubin encephalopathy via displacement of bilirubin from albumin
Contraindicated in neonates receiving or expected to receive infusions of calcium-containing solutions
2nd-line drug for meningitis, after the first week of life (40–50 mg/kg every 12 hours or 80–100 mg/kg every 24 hours)
Cefuroxime
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
—
Fluconazole
—
For treatment
IV
12 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed
For prophylaxis
IV
6 mg/kg
Twice weekly
Twice weekly
Twice weekly
Twice weekly
Gentamicin, tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Meropenem
—
For meningitis
IV
40 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours§
Every 8 hours
Every 8 hours
For sepsis, intra-abdominal infection§
IV
20–30 mg/kg
20 mg/kg every 12 hours
20 mg/kg every 8 hours§
20 mg/kg every 8 hours
30 mg/kg every 8 hours
Nafcillin, oxacillin
—
For meningitis
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 8 hours
Every 6 hours
Monitoring of CBC and liver tests required
Excretion may be decreased due to renal and hepatic immaturity, leading to possible accumulation in serum, which may have adverse effects
For other diseases
IV, IM
25 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 8 hours
Every 6 hours
Oxacillin (see Nafcillin, oxacillin)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Penicillin G, benzathine
IM
50,000 units/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
—
Penicillin G, crystalline (aqueous)
—
For congenital syphilis, other indications
IV
50,000 units/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
For GBS meningitis
IV
100,000 units/kg
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Penicillin G, procaine
IM
50,000 units/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
CAUTION: Sterile abscess and procaine toxicity
Piperacillin/tazobactam
IV (dose based on piperacillin component)
80–100 mg/kg
100 mg/kg every 8 hours
80 mg/kg every 6 hours║
80 mg/kg every 6 hours
80 mg/kg every 6 hours
—
Rifampin
IV
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
* The need to administer a test dose of amphotericin B is controversial.
† Use the dose for age ≤ 7 days until 14 days of age if the birth weight is < 1000 g.
‡ Cefazolin does not cross the blood-brain barrier.
§ Adjust dosage after 14 days of age instead of after 7 days of age.
║ When postmenstrual age reaches > 30 weeks.
CBC = complete blood count; GBS = group B streptococcus.
Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.