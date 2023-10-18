skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Рекомендовані дози окремих парентеральних антибіотиків для новонароджених

Intervals of Administration

Antibiotic

Route of Administration

Individual Dose

Body Weight ≤ 2000 g

Body Weight > 2000 g

Comments

Age

Age

≤ 7 days

8–28 days

≤ 7 days

8–28 days

Amikacin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)

Amphotericin B deoxycholate

IV

1 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

After dilution in 5% or 10% D/W (saline solution should not be used), infusion of a test dose of 0.1 mg/kg (maximum 1 mg) over 1 hour to assess patient’s febrile and hemodynamic response;* if no serious adverse effects are observed, infusion of a therapeutic dose (usually 0.25–1.5 mg/kg over 2–6 hours), which may be given the same day as the test dose

After the patient improves, may give the dose every other day until therapy is complete

Monitoring of potassium levels and hematologic and renal functions required

Amphotericin B lipid complex

IV

5 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Amphotericin B liposomal

IV

5 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Ampicillin

IV, IM

50–75 mg/kg

50 mg/kg every 12 hours

75 mg/kg every 12 hours

50 mg/kg every 8 hours

50 mg/kg every 8 hours

IV as 15- to 30-minute infusion ( 10 mg/kg/minute)

For GBS meningitis

IV

75–100 mg/kg

100 mg/kg every 8 hours

75 mg/kg every 6 hours

100 mg/kg every 8 hours

75 mg/kg every 6 hours

Azithromycin

IV

10 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

For chlamydial pneumonia, 20 mg/kg every 24 hours

Cefazolin‡

IV, IM

25 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours†

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours

Limited data

No primary indication; not used as initial therapy for sepsis or meningitis

Cefepime

IV, IM

30–50 mg/kg

30 mg/kg every 12 hours

30 mg/kg every 12 hours

50 mg/kg every 12 hours

50 mg/kg every 12 hours

May be used for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections (consider using 50 mg/kg every 8 hours for P. aeruginosa and other serious gram-negative pathogens)

Sometimes used for meningitis, although usually as a 2nd-line drug and not always recommended

Cefotaxime

IV, IM

50 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours†

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours

Often a first-line therapy for neonatal meningitis

Cefoxitin

IV, IM

33–35 mg/kg

35 mg/kg every 12 hours

33 mg/kg every 8 hours†

33 mg/kg every 8 hours

33 mg/kg every 8 hours

Ceftazidime

IV, IM

50 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours†

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours

Penetrates well into inflamed meninges

70–90% of drug excreted unchanged in urine

Ceftriaxone

IV, IM

50 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Limited data

May cause biliary pseudolithiasis and, in jaundiced premature infants, may increase risk of bilirubin encephalopathy via displacement of bilirubin from albumin

Contraindicated in neonates receiving or expected to receive infusions of calcium-containing solutions

2nd-line drug for meningitis, after the first week of life (40–50 mg/kg every 12 hours or 80–100 mg/kg every 24 hours)

Cefuroxime

IV, IM

50 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours†

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours

Fluconazole

For treatment

IV

12 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed

For prophylaxis

IV

6 mg/kg

Twice weekly

Twice weekly

Twice weekly

Twice weekly

Gentamicin, tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)

Meropenem

For meningitis

IV

40 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours§

Every 8 hours

Every 8 hours

For sepsis, intra-abdominal infection§

IV

20–30 mg/kg

20 mg/kg every 12 hours

20 mg/kg every 8 hours§

20 mg/kg every 8 hours

30 mg/kg every 8 hours

Nafcillin, oxacillin

For meningitis

IV, IM

50 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours†

Every 8 hours

Every 6 hours

Monitoring of CBC and liver tests required

Excretion may be decreased due to renal and hepatic immaturity, leading to possible accumulation in serum, which may have adverse effects

For other diseases

IV, IM

25 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours†

Every 8 hours

Every 6 hours

Oxacillin (see Nafcillin, oxacillin)

Penicillin G, benzathine

IM

50,000 units/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Penicillin G, crystalline (aqueous)

For congenital syphilis, other indications

IV

50,000 units/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours

Every 12 hours

Every 8 hours

For GBS meningitis

IV

100,000 units/kg

Every 6 hours

Every 6 hours

Every 6 hours

Every 6 hours

Penicillin G, procaine

IM

50,000 units/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

CAUTION: Sterile abscess and procaine toxicity

Piperacillin/tazobactam

IV (dose based on piperacillin component)

80–100 mg/kg

100 mg/kg every 8 hours

80 mg/kg every 6 hours║

80 mg/kg every 6 hours

80 mg/kg every 6 hours

Rifampin

IV

10 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)

Vancomycin ()

Dosing based on gestational age and serum creatinine ()

* The need to administer a test dose of amphotericin B is controversial.

† Use the dose for age ≤ 7 days until 14 days of age if the birth weight is < 1000 g.

‡ Cefazolin does not cross the blood-brain barrier.

§ Adjust dosage after 14 days of age instead of after 7 days of age.

║ When postmenstrual age reaches > 30 weeks.

CBC = complete blood count; GBS = group B streptococcus.

Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.

Серед цих тем