Передконтактна профілактика сказу
Animal Type
Evaluation and Disposition of Animal
Postexposure Prophylaxis*
Skunks, raccoons, bats,† foxes, and most other carnivores
Regarded as rabid unless proved negative by laboratory tests‡
Consider immediate vaccination and rabies immune globulin.
Dogs, cats, and ferrets
Healthy and available for 10 days of observation
Do not begin immunoprophylaxis unless animal develops symptoms of rabies.§
Unknown (escaped)
Consult public health officials.¶
Rabid or suspected rabid
Vaccinate immediately.
Give rabies immune globulin.
Livestock, small rodents (eg, squirrels, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, chipmunks, rats, mice), lagomorphs (rabbits, hares), large rodents (eg, woodchucks, beavers), and other mammals
Considered individually
Consult public health officials.
Immunoprophylaxis is almost never required for bites of squirrels, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, chipmunks, rats, mice, other small rodents, or lagomorphs.
* Clean all bites immediately with soap and water.
† Because detecting bat bites is difficult, vaccination is indicated if a bite is reasonably likely, as when a person awakens with a bat in the room or a young child is found with a bat.
‡ The animal should be euthanized and tested as soon as possible. Holding for observation is not recommended. Vaccine is stopped if rabies immunofluorescence tests of the animal are negative. Offspring from matings between wild animals and domestic dogs or cats are considered wild animals, and euthanasia and rabies testing is considered the safest approach. An exception may be animals described as wolf-dogs, which may be dogs; in such cases, consulting public health officials before euthanizing and testing the animal is recommended.
§ If the animal remains healthy during the 10-day observation period, it was not infective at the time of the bite. However, treatment with rabies immune globulin and human diploid cell rabies vaccine (human diploid cell vaccine [HDCV]) is begun at the first sign of rabies in a dog, cat, or ferret that has bitten someone. A symptomatic animal should be immediately euthanized and tested.
¶ If expert consultation is not available locally and rabies is possible, immediate vaccination should be considered.
Adapted from Human Rabies Prevention — United States, 2008 Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 57(RR03):1–26,28, 2008.