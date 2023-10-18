* Clean all bites immediately with soap and water.

† Because detecting bat bites is difficult, vaccination is indicated if a bite is reasonably likely, as when a person awakens with a bat in the room or a young child is found with a bat.

‡ The animal should be euthanized and tested as soon as possible. Holding for observation is not recommended. Vaccine is stopped if rabies immunofluorescence tests of the animal are negative. Offspring from matings between wild animals and domestic dogs or cats are considered wild animals, and euthanasia and rabies testing is considered the safest approach. An exception may be animals described as wolf-dogs, which may be dogs; in such cases, consulting public health officials before euthanizing and testing the animal is recommended.

§ If the animal remains healthy during the 10-day observation period, it was not infective at the time of the bite. However, treatment with rabies immune globulin and human diploid cell rabies vaccine (human diploid cell vaccine [HDCV]) is begun at the first sign of rabies in a dog, cat, or ferret that has bitten someone. A symptomatic animal should be immediately euthanized and tested.

¶ If expert consultation is not available locally and rabies is possible, immediate vaccination should be considered.