Причини проблем, пов’язаних з ліками, які можна запобігти
Category
Definition
Drug interactions
Use of a drug results in a drug-drug, drug-food, drug-supplement, or drug-disease interaction, leading to adverse effects or decreased efficacy.
Inadequate monitoring
A medical problem is being treated with the correct drug, but the patient is not adequately monitored for complications, effectiveness, or both.
Inappropriate drug selection
A medical problem that requires drug therapy is being treated with a less-than-optimal drug or with a drug that is generally ineffective for treating the medical problem.
Inappropriate treatment
A patient is taking a drug for no medically valid reason, or the treatment risks outweigh the potential benefits of the drug.
Lack of patient adherence
The correct drug for a medical problem is prescribed, but the patient is not taking it as directed.
Overdosage
A medical problem is being treated with too much of the correct drug.
Poor communication
Drugs are inappropriately dosed, duplicated, continued, or stopped when care is poorly transitioned between providers and/or facilities.
Underprescribing
A medical problem is being treated with too little of the correct drug.
Untreated medical problem
A medical problem requires drug therapy, but no drug is being used to treat that problem.