Бажана системна ад'ювантна терапія раку молочної залози*
Axillary Lymph Node
ER+ and/or PR+
ER− and PR−
Premenopausal
Negative†
Tamoxifen with or without chemotherapy
Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab)
Chemotherapy
Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab )
Positive
Chemotherapy plus tamoxifen
Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+
Chemotherapy
Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+
Postmenopausal
Negative†
An aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen (or raloxifene) with or without chemotherapy
Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab)
Chemotherapy
Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab )
Positive
Chemotherapy plus an aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen (or raloxifene)
Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+
Chemotherapy
Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+
* For all protocols involving chemotherapy, enrollment in a clinical trial is often considered.
† Treatment of node-negative tumors also depends on tumor size and grade.
ER = estrogen receptor; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; PR = progesterone receptor.