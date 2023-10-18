skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Бажана системна ад'ювантна терапія раку молочної залози*

Axillary Lymph Node

ER+ and/or PR+

ER− and PR−

Premenopausal

Negative†

Tamoxifen with or without chemotherapy

Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab)

Chemotherapy

Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab )

Positive

Chemotherapy plus tamoxifen

Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+

Chemotherapy

Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+

Postmenopausal

Negative†

An aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen (or raloxifene) with or without chemotherapy

Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab)

Chemotherapy

Trastuzumab if HER2+ (sometimes with pertuzumab )

Positive

Chemotherapy plus an aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen (or raloxifene)

Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+

Chemotherapy

Trastuzumab plus pertuzumab if HER2+

* For all protocols involving chemotherapy, enrollment in a clinical trial is often considered.

† Treatment of node-negative tumors also depends on tumor size and grade.

ER = estrogen receptor; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; PR = progesterone receptor.

Серед цих тем