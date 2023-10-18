Фармакотерапія ХОЗЛ
Approach to Therapy
Dyspnea without exacerbations
Exacerbations with or without dyspnea
Initial therapy*
LABA or LAMA
LABA or LAMA
Initial escalation of therapy
LABA + LAMA
LABA + LAMA or LABA + LAMA + ICS†
Subsequent approach to therapy for persistent symptoms
Consider changing inhaler device or medication
Implement or escalate non-pharmacological treatments
Evaluation for other causes of dyspnea
LABA + LAMA + ICS + roflumilast or azithromycin‡
* Rescue short-acting bronchodilators should be prescribed to all patients for immediate symptom relief.
† ICS is most effective in patients with eosinophilia ≥ 150/mcL (≥ 0.15 × 109/L). May need to de-escalate ICS if the patient develops pneumonia or does not respond to treatment. In patients with eosinophilia ≥ 300 mcL (≥ 0.30 × 109/L), de-escalation is more likely to cause an exacerbation.
‡ For recurrent exacerbations, add either a PDE4 inhibitor (eg, roflumilast) or long-term azithromycin. Roflumilast is indicated in patients with COPD (FEV1 < 50%) with chronic bronchitis. Azithromycin is preferred for former smokers and is less effective in current smokers.
FEV1 = The volume of air forcefully expired during the first second after taking a full breath; LABA = long-acting beta agonist; LAMA = long-acting antimuscarinic antagonist; ICS = inhaled corticosteroid; PDE4 = phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor.
Adapted from the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD): Global Strategy for the Prevention, Diagnosis, and Management of COPD: 2024 report. Available at http://www.goldcopd.org.