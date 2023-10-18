skip to main content
Фармакотерапія ХОЗЛ

Approach to Therapy

Dyspnea without exacerbations

Exacerbations with or without dyspnea

Initial therapy*

LABA or LAMA

LABA or LAMA

Initial escalation of therapy

LABA + LAMA

LABA + LAMA or LABA + LAMA + ICS†

Subsequent approach to therapy for persistent symptoms

Consider changing inhaler device or medication

Implement or escalate non-pharmacological treatments

Evaluation for other causes of dyspnea

LABA + LAMA + ICS + roflumilast or azithromycin‡

* Rescue short-acting bronchodilators should be prescribed to all patients for immediate symptom relief.

† ICS is most effective in patients with eosinophilia 150/mcL ( 0.15 × 109/L). May need to de-escalate ICS if the patient develops pneumonia or does not respond to treatment. In patients with eosinophilia 300 mcL ( 0.30 × 109/L), de-escalation is more likely to cause an exacerbation.

‡ For recurrent exacerbations, add either a PDE4 inhibitor (eg, roflumilast) or long-term azithromycin. Roflumilast is indicated in patients with COPD (FEV1 < 50%) with chronic bronchitis. Azithromycin is preferred for former smokers and is less effective in current smokers.

FEV1 = The volume of air forcefully expired during the first second after taking a full breath; LABA = long-acting beta agonist; LAMA = long-acting antimuscarinic antagonist; ICS = inhaled corticosteroid; PDE4 = phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor.

Adapted from the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD): Global Strategy for the Prevention, Diagnosis, and Management of COPD: 2024 report. Available at http://www.goldcopd.org.

