Дефекти фагоцитів
Disorder
Inheritance
Genes Affected
Clinical Findings
Autosomal recessive
LYST (CHS1)
Oculocutaneous albinism, recurrent infections, fever, jaundice, hepatosplenomegaly, lymphadenopathy, neuropathy, pancytopenia, bleeding diathesis
X-linked or autosomal recessive
gp91phox (CYBB; X-linked)
p22phox, p47phox, p67phox (autosomal recessive)
Granulomatous lesions in the lungs, liver, lymph nodes, and gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts (causing obstruction); lymphadenitis; hepatosplenomegaly; skin, lymph node, lung, liver, and perianal abscesses; osteomyelitis; pneumonia; staphylococcal, gram-negative, and aspergillus infections
Autosomal recessive
ITGB2 gene, encoding CD18 of beta-2 integrins (type 1)
GDP-fucose transporter gene (type 2)
Soft-tissue infections, periodontitis, poor wound healing, delayed umbilical cord detachment, leukocytosis, no formation of pus
Developmental delay (type 2)
Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial disease (MSMD)
Autosomal dominant or recessive
Defects in genes encoding the IFN-gamma receptor, IL-12, or the IL-12 receptor
Mycobacterial infections
Varying clinical severity based on genetic defect
Cyclic neutropenia
Autosomal dominant
ELA2
Pyogenic bacterial infections during recurrent episodes of neutropenia (eg, every 14 to 35 days)
CD = clusters of differentiation; CHS = Chédiak-Higashi syndrome; CYBB= cytochrome b-245, beta polypeptide; ELA= elastase; GDP = glucose diphosphate; gp = glycoprotein; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; ITGB2= integrin beta-2; LYST= lysosomal transporter.