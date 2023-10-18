Шляхи, які регулюють споживання їжі
Preabsorptive and postabsorptive signals from the gastrointestinal tract and changes in plasma nutrient levels provide short- and long-term feedback to regulate food intake:
The hypothalamus integrates various signals involved in the regulation of energy balance and then activates pathways that increase or decrease food intake:
The limbic system (amygdala, hippocampus, and prefrontal cortex) mediates the hedonistic pathway for food intake, including cravings, habit, and reward. The desire to eat can override homeostatic pathways because emotion and stress have been shown to affect regulatory peptides such as ghrelin. These effects are mediated by dopamine.