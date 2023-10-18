Система субкласифікації лейоміом (фіброміом) матки PALM-COEIN*
Leiomyoma Location Categories
Type
Specific Location in the Uterus
Submucosal (in contact with the endometrium and/or protruding into the uterine cavity)
0
Pedunculated intracavitary
1
< 50% intramural
2
≥ 50% intramural
3
Contacts endometrium, 100% intramural
Other: Intramural (within the myometrium); subserosal (in contact with the serosa and/or protruding into the peritoneal cavity); or other locations (eg, cervical, parasitic)
4
Intramural
5
Subserosal ≥ 50% intramural
6
Subserosal < 50% intramural
7
Subserosal pedunculated
8
Other (specify, eg, cervical, parasitic)
Hybrid (in contact with both the endometrium and the serosa)
2–5†
Image shows one example: Submucosal and subserosal, each with less than half the diameter in the endometrial and peritoneal cavities
* PALM-COEIN is a mnemonic for the structural causes (PALM) and nonstructural (COEIN) causes of abnormal bleeding (see figure PALM-COEIN Classification System).
† Hybrid leiomyomas are documented as 2 numbers separated by a hyphen. By convention, the first number refers to the relationship with the endometrium and the second number refers to the relationship to the serosa.
Definitions: Endometrium = glandular lining of the uterine cavity (also referred to as the endometrial cavity); myometrium = smooth muscle layer of the uterus, located between the endometrium and serosa; serosa = thin outer lining of the uterus that faces the peritoneal (abdominal) cavity, composed of mesothelium and loose connective tissue.
Adapted from Munro MG, Critchley HOD, Fraser IS; FIGO Menstrual Disorders Committee. The two FIGO systems for normal and abnormal uterine bleeding symptoms and classification of causes of abnormal uterine bleeding in the reproductive years: 2018 revisions [published correction appears in Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2019 Feb;144(2):237]. Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2018;143(3):393-408. doi:10.1002/ijgo.12666.