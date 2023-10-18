skip to main content
Система субкласифікації лейоміом (фіброміом) матки PALM-COEIN*

Leiomyoma Location Categories

Type

Specific Location in the Uterus

Submucosal (in contact with the endometrium and/or protruding into the uterine cavity)

0

Pedunculated intracavitary

1

< 50% intramural

2

≥ 50% intramural

3

Contacts endometrium, 100% intramural

Other: Intramural (within the myometrium); subserosal (in contact with the serosa and/or protruding into the peritoneal cavity); or other locations (eg, cervical, parasitic)

4

Intramural

5

Subserosal ≥ 50% intramural

6

Subserosal < 50% intramural

7

Subserosal pedunculated

8

Other (specify, eg, cervical, parasitic)

Hybrid (in contact with both the endometrium and the serosa)

2–5†

Image shows one example: Submucosal and subserosal, each with less than half the diameter in the endometrial and peritoneal cavities

* PALM-COEIN is a mnemonic for the structural causes (PALM) and nonstructural (COEIN) causes of abnormal bleeding (see figure PALM-COEIN Classification System).

† Hybrid leiomyomas are documented as 2 numbers separated by a hyphen. By convention, the first number refers to the relationship with the endometrium and the second number refers to the relationship to the serosa.

Definitions: Endometrium = glandular lining of the uterine cavity (also referred to as the endometrial cavity); myometrium = smooth muscle layer of the uterus, located between the endometrium and serosa; serosa = thin outer lining of the uterus that faces the peritoneal (abdominal) cavity, composed of mesothelium and loose connective tissue.

Adapted from Munro MG, Critchley HOD, Fraser IS; FIGO Menstrual Disorders Committee. The two FIGO systems for normal and abnormal uterine bleeding symptoms and classification of causes of abnormal uterine bleeding in the reproductive years: 2018 revisions [published correction appears in Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2019 Feb;144(2):237]. Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2018;143(3):393-408. doi:10.1002/ijgo.12666.

