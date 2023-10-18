* PALM-COEIN is a mnemonic for the structural causes (PALM) and nonstructural (COEIN) causes of abnormal bleeding (see figure PALM-COEIN Classification System).

† Hybrid leiomyomas are documented as 2 numbers separated by a hyphen. By convention, the first number refers to the relationship with the endometrium and the second number refers to the relationship to the serosa.

Definitions: Endometrium = glandular lining of the uterine cavity (also referred to as the endometrial cavity); myometrium = smooth muscle layer of the uterus, located between the endometrium and serosa; serosa = thin outer lining of the uterus that faces the peritoneal (abdominal) cavity, composed of mesothelium and loose connective tissue.