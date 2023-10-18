Інші лізосомні розлади
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Pycnodysostosis (265800*)
Cathepsin K
Onset: Early childhood
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Short stature, frontal and occipital prominence, delayed closure of anterior fontanel, micrognathia, narrow palate, delayed eruption and persistence of deciduous teeth, hypodontia, aplasia or hypoplasia of clavicles, osteosclerosis, susceptibility to fracture, scoliosis, spondylolysis, brachydactyly, grooved nails
Treatment: Supportive care, growth hormone possibly helpful
Glutamyl ribose-5-phosphate storage disease (305920*)
ADP-ribose protein hydrolase
Onset: First year
Urine metabolites: Proteinuria
Clinical features: Coarse facies, hypotonia, muscle wasting and atrophy, loss of speech and vision, seizures, neurologic deterioration, optic atrophy, nephrosis, hypertension, renal failure, developmental disabilities
Treatment: Supportive care
Glycogen storage disease type 2 (Pompe disease; 232300*)
See table Glycogen Storage Diseases and Disorders of Gluconeogenesis
—
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.