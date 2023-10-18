Інші ліпідози
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Niemann-Pick disease (see also Niemann-Pick disease, types A and B in table Some Sphingolipidoses)
Onset: Highly variable (early or late infancy, adolescence, adulthood)
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Vertical gaze palsy, hepatosplenomegaly, neonatal jaundice, dysphagia, hypotonia followed by spasticity, seizures, cerebellar ataxia, dysarthria, psychomotor delay and degeneration, psychosis and behavioral problem, fetal ascites, foam cells and sea-blue histiocytes as in Niemann-Pick disease types A and B
Earlier onset associated with faster progression and shorter lifespan
Treatment: Substrate reduction (miglustat)
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation may be effective in young patients with NPC2 mutations
Type C1/Type D (257220*)
NPC1 protein
Type C2 (607625*)
Epididymal secretory protein 1 (HE1; NPC2 protein)
Lysosomal acid lipase
Onset: In Wolman disease, infancy
In CESD, variable
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Growth failure; vomiting; diarrhea; steatorrhea; hepatosplenomegaly; hepatic fibrosis; pulmonary hypertension; adrenal calcification; xanthomatous changes in liver, adrenal glands, lymph nodes, bone marrow, small intestine, lungs, and thymus; hypercholesterolemia and normal to elevated plasma lipids; foam cells in marrow
In Wolman disease, death during infancy if untreated
In CESD, premature atherosclerosis
Treatment: Enzyme replacement with sebelipase alfa, a recombinant human lysosomal acid lipase
Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (cholestanol lipidosis; 213700*)
Sterol 27-hydroxylase
Onset: Adolescence
Urine metabolites: Elevated 7-alpha-hydroxylated bile alcohol
Clinical features: Juvenile cataracts, tendon and skin xanthomas, xanthelasma, fractures, atherosclerosis, dementia, spinal cord paresis, cerebellar ataxia, developmental disability, pseudobulbar paralysis, leukodystrophy, peripheral neuropathy
Treatment: Chenodeoxycholic acid, statins
Sitosterolemia (210250*, 618666*)
Microsomal HMG-CoA reductase
ABC transporter proteins
Onset: First two decades of life
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Atherosclerosis, premature coronary artery disease, abnormal red blood cells, xanthomas on tendons
Treatment: Reducing intake of foods rich in plant fats
Cholestyramine resin
Possibly ezetimibe
Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis
Onset: In infantile form, 6–12 months
In late infantile form, 2–4 years
In juvenile forms (including CLN9), 4–10 years
In adult form, 20–39 years
In variant infantile forms, 4–7 years
In progressive epilepsy form, 5–10 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: In infantile and late infantile forms, developmental delay, microcephaly, optic and cerebral atrophy, retinal degeneration, blindness, flexion contractures, hypotonia, ataxia, myoclonus, seizures, loss of speech, hyperexcitability, autofluorescence in neurons, granular osmiophilic deposits in cells, increased serum arachidonic acid, decreased linoleic acid
In juvenile and adult forms, features of above forms plus extrapyramidal signs, progressive loss of walking ability, school and behavioral difficulties
Treatment: Supportive care
Infantile form (CLN1, Santavuori-Haltia disease; 256730*)
Palmitoyl-protein thioesterase-1
Late infantile form (CLN2, Jansky-Bielschowsky disease; 204500*)
Lysosomal pepstatin-insensitive peptidase
Juvenile form (CLN3, Batten disease, Vogt-Spielmeyer disease; 204200*)
Lysosomal transmembrane CLN3 protein
Adult form (CLN4, Kufs disease; 204300*)
Palmitoyl-protein thioesterase-1
Variant late infantile form, Finnish type (CLN5; 256731*)
Lysosomal transmembrane CLN5 protein
Variant late infantile form (CLN6; 601780*)
Transmembrane CLN6 protein
Progressive epilepsy with intellectual disability (600143*)
Transmembrane CLN8 protein
CLN9 (609055*)
—
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.