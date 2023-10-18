Пероральне дозування дигоксину у дітей*
Age
Total Digitalizing Dose† (mcg/kg)
Maintenance Dose ‡
Preterm neonates
20
2.5 mcg/kg twice daily
Term neonates
30
4–5 mcg/kg twice daily
1 month–2 years
30–50
5–6 mcg/kg twice daily
2–5 years
30–40
4–5 mcg/kg twice daily
6–10 years
20–35
2.5–4 mcg/kg twice daily
> 10 years or weight >30 kg§
10–15
0.125 mg twice daily or 0.25 mg once daily
* All doses are based on ideal body weight for children with normal renal function. The IV dose is 75% of the oral dose.
† A digitalizing dose is now used infrequently. It is used most often when treating arrhythmias or acute heart failure. The total digitalizing dose is usually given over 24 hours with half of the dose given initially, followed by one fourth of the dose given twice, separated by 8- to 12-hour intervals; ECG monitoring is necessary.
‡ The initial maintenance dose is 25% of the digitalizing dose, given in 2 divided doses. Adjust dose based on clinical response and drug levels.
§ Not to exceed adult oral digitalizing dose of 1–1.5 mg.