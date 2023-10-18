skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Пероральні бета-блокатори для лікування гіпертензії

Medication

Selected Adverse Effects

Comments

Acebutolol*, †

Bronchospasm, fatigue, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, exacerbation of heart failure, masking of symptoms of hypoglycemia, triglyceridemia, increased total cholesterol and decreased high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (except for pindolol, acebutolol, penbutolol, carteolol, and labetalol)

Contraindicated in patients with greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block, or sick sinus syndrome

Should be avoided in patients with asthma

Should be used cautiously in patients with COPD with severe disease, heart failure, or who are taking insulin

Should not be stopped abruptly in patients with coronary artery disease

Bisoprolol, carvedilol, and metoprolol can be used to treat heart failure

Atenolol*

Betaxolol*

Bisoprolol*

Carvedilol‡

Carvedilol (controlled-release)‡

Labetalol‡, §

Metoprolol*

Metoprolol (extended-release)

Nadolol

Nebivolol

Penbutolol†

Pindolol†

Propranolol

Propranolol, long-acting

Timolol

* Cardioselective.

† With intrinsic sympathomimetic activity.

‡ Alpha-beta-blockers. Labetalol can also be given IV for hypertensive emergencies. F

§ Can also be given for hypertensive emergencies.

Серед цих тем