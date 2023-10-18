Олігосахаридоз і пов'язані з ним розлади
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sialidosis (256550*)
Neuraminidase 1 (sialidase)
Type I (cherry-red macular spot-myoclonus syndrome, mild form)
Onset: 8–25 years
Urine metabolites: Increased sialyloligosaccharides
Clinical features: Cherry-red macular spot, insidious vision loss, cataracts, progressive myoclonus and ataxia, normal intelligence, increased deep tendon reflex
Treatment: Supportive care
Type II (congenital, infantile, juvenile, and childhood forms)
Onset: In congenital form, in utero
In infantile form, birth to 12 months
In juvenile and childhood forms, 2–20 years
Urine metabolites: Increased sialyloligosaccharides
Clinical features: All of features of type I plus coarse facies, hypotonia, hepatomegaly, ascites, inguinal hernia, growth delay, muscle wasting, laryngomalacia, dysostosis multiplex
Treatment: Supportive care
Galactosialidosis (Goldberg syndrome, combined neuraminidase and beta-galactosidase deficiency; 256540*)
Protective protein/cathepsin A (PPCA)
Onset: In neonatal form, birth to 3 months
In late infantile form, first year
In juvenile/adult form, adolescence but with wide variability
Urine metabolites: Elevated sialyloligosaccharides but no free sialic acid
Clinical features: Coarse facies, corneal clouding, cherry-red macular spot, intellectual disability, seizures, dysostosis multiplex, hearing loss, hemangiomas, valvular heart disease
Treatment: Supportive care
Sialolipidosis (phospholipidosis; mucolipidosis IV, Berman disease; 252650*)
Onset: First year
Urine metabolites: No mucopolysaccharides
Clinical features: Severe (Berman disease) and mild forms
Developmental delay, corneal opacities, visual deficiency, strabismus, hypotonia, increased deep tendon reflexes; no radiographic skeletal abnormality, macrocephaly, or organomegaly
Treatment: Supportive care
Mannosidosis
Onset: In type I, 3–12 months
In type II, 1–4 years
Urine metabolites: Mannose-rich oligosaccharides
Clinical features: Coarse facies, macrocephaly, macroglossia, cataracts, gingival hypertrophy, slight hepatosplenomegaly, dysostosis multiplex, hypotonia, hearing loss, bowed femur, pancytopenia, recurrent respiratory infections, immunodeficiency and autoimmunity, developmental disabilities
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Alpha-mannosidosis (248500*), type I (severe) or II (mild)
Alpha-D-mannosidase
Beta-mannosidosis (248510*)
Beta-D-mannosidase
Onset: 1–6 years
Urine metabolites: Disaccharides, mannosyl-(1-4)-N-acetylglucosamine, heparan sulfate
Clinical features: Coarse facies, deafness, delayed speech, hyperactivity, genital angiokeratoma, tortuous conjunctival vessels
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Fucosidosis (230000*)
Alpha-L-fucosidase
Onset: In type I, 3–18 months
In type II, 1–2 years
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides
Clinical features: Short stature, growth delay, coarse facies, macroglossia, cardiomegaly, recurrent respiratory infections, dysostosis multiplex, hernias, hepatosplenomegaly, angiokeratoma, anhidrosis and elevated sweat chloride, developmental disability, hypotonia changing to hypertonia, cerebral atrophy, seizures, spastic quadriplegia, vacuolated lymphocytes
Most patients from Italy or southwestern United States
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Aspartylglucosaminuria (208400*)
N-Aspartylglucosaminidase
Onset: 2–6 years
Urine metabolites: Aspartylglucosamine
Clinical features: Growth delay, microcephaly, cataracts, coarse facies, macroglossia, mitral insufficiency, hepatomegaly, diarrhea, hernias, recurrent respiratory infections, macro-orchidism, mild dysostosis multiplex, angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, acne, developmental disabilities, hypotonia, spasticity, cerebral atrophy, seizures, speech delay, hoarse voice
Increased frequency in Finnish populations
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Winchester syndrome (277950*)
Metalloproteinase-2
Onset: Early infancy
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Short stature, coarse facies, corneal opacities, gingival hyperplasia, joint contractures, osteoporosis, kyphoscoliosis, vertebral compression, carpotarsal osteolysis, ankylosis of small joints of feet, diffuse thickened skin, hyperpigmentation, hypertrichosis
Treatment: Supportive care
Schindler disease
N-Acetyl-galactosaminidase
Type I (infantile severe form; 609241*)
Onset: 8–15 months
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides and O-linked sialopeptides
Clinical features: Cortical blindness, optic atrophy, nystagmus, strabismus, osteopenia, joint contracture, muscular atrophy, developmental delay and regression, myoclonus, seizures, spasticity, hyperreflexia, decorticate posturing, neuraxonal dystrophy
Treatment: Supportive care
Type II (Kanzaki disease, adult-onset form; 609242*)
Onset: Adulthood
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides and O-linked sialopeptides
Clinical features: Coarse facies, deafness, conjunctival and retinal vascular tortuosity, angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, telangiectasia, lymphedema, mild intellectual impairment, peripheral axonal neuropathy
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III (intermediate form; 609241*)
Onset: Childhood
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides and O-linked sialopeptides
Clinical features: Intermediate between types I and II; variable and ranging from seizures and moderate psychomotor retardation to mild autistic features with speech and language delay
Treatment: Supportive care
Congenital disorders of N-glycosylation (CDG), type I (pre-Golgi glycosylation defects)
Onset: Mostly infancy or childhood
Clinical features (some or most of the following): Growth failure, prominent forehead with large ears, high-arched or cleft palate, strabismus, retinitis pigmentosa, pericardial effusion, cardiomyopathy, hepatomegaly, vomiting, diarrhea, liver fibrosis, primary ovarian failure, renal cysts, nephrosis, proximal tubulopathy, kyphosis, joint contractures, ectopic fat pads, orange-peel skin, muscle weakness, hypotonia, strokelike episodes, seizures, olivopontine hypoplasia, peripheral neuropathy, hypothyroidism, hyperinsulinism, factor XI deficiency, antithrombin III deficiency, thrombocytosis, decreased IgA and IgG, leukocyte adhesion defect (in type IIc), hypoalbuminemia, hypocholesterolemia, increased disialotransferrin and asialotransferrin bands when isoelectric focusing of serum transferrin is done
Treatment: Supportive care
CDG Ia (solely neurologic and neurologic-multivisceral forms; 212065*)
Phosphomannomutase-2
CDG Ib (602579*)
Mannose (Man) phosphate (P) isomerase
CDG Ic (603147*)
Dolichyl-P-Glc:Man(9)GlcNAc(2)-PP-dolichol glucosyltransferase
CDG Id (601110*)
Dolichyl-P-Man:Man(5)GlcNAc(2)-PP-dolichol mannosyltransferase
CDG Ie (608799*)
Dolichyl-P-mannose synthase
CDG If (609180*)
Protein involved in mannose-P-dolichol utilization
CDG Ig (607143*)
Dolichyl-P-mannose:Man-7-GlcNAc-2-PP-dolichyl-alpha-6-mannosyltransferase
CDG Ih (608104*)
Dolichyl-P-glucose:Glc-1-Man-9-GlcNAc-2-PP-dolichyl-alpha-3-glucosyltransferase
CDG Ii (607906*)
Alpha-1,3-mannosyltransferase
CDG Ij (608093*)
UDP-GlcNAc:dolichyl-phosphate N-acetylglucosamine phosphotransferase
CDG Ik (608540*)
Beta-1,4-mannosyltransferase
CDG Il (608776*)
Alpha-1,2-mannosyltransferase
Congenital disorders of N-glycosylation, type II (Golgi defects)
Same as for type I, except isoelectric focusing of serum transferrin shows increased monosialotransferrin, disialotransferrin, trisialotransferrin, and asialotransferrin bands
For type IIb, normal pattern
CDG IIa (212066*)
Mannosyl-alpha-1,6-glycoprotein-beta-1,2-N-acetylglucosminyltransferase
CDG IIb (606056*)
Glucosidase I
CDG IIc (Rambam-Hasharon syndrome; 266265*)
GDP-fucose transporter-1
CDG IId (607091*)
Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase
CDG IIe (608779*)
Oligomeric Golgi complex-7
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.