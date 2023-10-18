Звичайні зміни після пологів
Parameter
First 24 hours
First 3–4 days
5 days–2 weeks
After 2 weeks
After 4 weeks
Clinical
Heart rate
Starts decreasing
Decreased to baseline
Baseline
Baseline
Baseline
Temperature
Slightly elevated
Usually baseline
Baseline
Baseline
Baseline
Vaginal discharge
Bloody (lochia rubra)
Bloody (lochia rubra)
Pale brown (lochia serosa)*
Pale brown to yellowish white (lochia alba)
Yellowish white to normal
Urine volume
Increased
Increased
Decreasing to baseline
Baseline
Baseline
Uterus
Begins involution
Continues involution
Firm, no longer tender
Located about midway between the symphysis and umbilicus
Not palpable in the abdomen
Prepregnancy size
Mood
Postpartum blues (baby blues) possible
Postpartum blues (baby blues) possible
Normal by 7 to 14 days
Baseline
Baseline
Breasts (if not breastfeeding)
Slightly enlarged
Engorged
Decreasing
Baseline
Baseline
Ovulation (if not breastfeeding)
Unlikely
Unlikely
Unlikely
Unlikely but possible
Possible; contraception required if appropriate
Laboratory
WBC count
Up to 20,000–30,000/mcL
Decreasing
Decreasing to baseline
Baseline
Baseline
Plasma fibrinogen and ESR
Elevated
Elevated
Decreasing to normal after 7 days
Baseline
Baseline
* Placental site sloughing may result in blood loss of about 250 mL at 7–14 days.
ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; WBC = white blood cell count.