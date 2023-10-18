skip to main content
Звичайні зміни після пологів

Parameter

First 24 hours

First 3–4 days

5 days–2 weeks

After 2 weeks

After 4 weeks

Clinical

Heart rate

Starts decreasing

Decreased to baseline

Baseline

Baseline

Baseline

Temperature

Slightly elevated

Usually baseline

Baseline

Baseline

Baseline

Vaginal discharge

Bloody (lochia rubra)

Bloody (lochia rubra)

Pale brown (lochia serosa)*

Pale brown to yellowish white (lochia alba)

Yellowish white to normal

Urine volume

Increased

Increased

Decreasing to baseline

Baseline

Baseline

Uterus

Begins involution

Continues involution

Firm, no longer tender

Located about midway between the symphysis and umbilicus

Not palpable in the abdomen

Prepregnancy size

Mood

Postpartum blues (baby blues) possible

Postpartum blues (baby blues) possible

Normal by 7 to 14 days

Baseline

Baseline

Breasts (if not breastfeeding)

Slightly enlarged

Engorged

Decreasing

Baseline

Baseline

Ovulation (if not breastfeeding)

Unlikely

Unlikely

Unlikely

Unlikely but possible

Possible; contraception required if appropriate

Laboratory

WBC count

Up to 20,000–30,000/mcL

Decreasing

Decreasing to baseline

Baseline

Baseline

Plasma fibrinogen and ESR

Elevated

Elevated

Decreasing to normal after 7 days

Baseline

Baseline

* Placental site sloughing may result in blood loss of about 250 mL at 7–14 days.

ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; WBC = white blood cell count.

