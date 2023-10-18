Нормальний слух у дуже маленьких дітей*
Age
Expected Response
3 months
Startles to a nearby loud sound
Stirs or awakens from sleep when someone talks or makes a sound
Is soothed by mother’s voice
6 months
Looks toward an interesting sound
Turns when name is called
Makes “moo,” “ma,” “da,” “di” sounds to toys
Coos when listening to music
10 months
Makes own sounds
Imitates some sounds
Understands “no” and “bye-bye”
18 months
Understands many single words or commands
Babbles in sentence-like patterns
* If a child does not pass these minimal performance standards or if parents suspect a hearing loss in their child at any age, the child should be referred for testing.