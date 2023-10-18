skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Нормальний слух у дуже маленьких дітей*

Age

Expected Response

 3 months

Startles to a nearby loud sound

Stirs or awakens from sleep when someone talks or makes a sound

Is soothed by mother’s voice

 6 months

Looks toward an interesting sound

Turns when name is called

Makes “moo,” “ma,” “da,” “di” sounds to toys

Coos when listening to music

10 months

Makes own sounds

Imitates some sounds

Understands “no” and “bye-bye”

18 months

Understands many single words or commands

Babbles in sentence-like patterns

* If a child does not pass these minimal performance standards or if parents suspect a hearing loss in their child at any age, the child should be referred for testing.

Серед цих тем