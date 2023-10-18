skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Ліпідознижувальні препарати, що не належать до статинів*

Drugs

Comments

Adenosine triphosphate citrate lyase inhibitor

Lowers LDL-C

Bempedoic acid

Risk of hyperuricemia, tendon rupture

Especially useful in patients with statin-associated muscle adverse effects as the enzyme required to activate this drug is absent in the muscle

Bile acid sequestrants

Lower LDL-C (primary), slightly increase HDL-C (secondary), may increase TGs

Cholestyramine

Colesevelam

Colestipol

Cholesterol absorption inhibitor

Lowers LDL-C (primary), minimally increases HDL-C

Ezetimibe

Drugs for homozygous familial hypercholesteremia

Evinacumab

Given as an intravenous infusion over 60 minutes

Adverse reactions in clinical trials include nasopharyngitis, influenza-like illness, and infusion reaction

Lomitapide

Risk of hepatotoxicity

Increase dose gradually (about every 2 weeks)

Measure transaminase levels before increasing dosage

Fibrates

Lower TGs and VLDL, increase HDL-C, may increase LDL-C (in patients with high TGs)

Bezafibrate

Decreased dose required in renal insufficiency

Not available in US

Ciprofibrate

Not available in US

Fenofibrate

Decreased dose required in renal insufficiency

May be safest fibrate for use with statins

Gemfibrozil

Decreased dose required in renal insufficiency

Nicotinic acid (niacin)

Increases HDL-C; lowers TGs (low doses), LDL-C (higher doses), and Lp(a) (secondary)

Frequent adverse effects: Flushing, impaired glucose tolerance, increased uric acid

Aspirin and administration with food minimize flushing

PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies

Alirocumab

For patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and for other high-risk patients

Evolocumab

For patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and for other high-risk patients

Prescription omega-3 fatty acids

Eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester (EPA) + Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Lowers TGs

Increases LDL-C

Eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester (EPA) only

Lowers TGs only

SiRNA targeting PCSK9

Inclisiran

For patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and for other high-risk patients

* Many of these drugs are also available in combination with a statin.

HDL = high-density lipoprotein; HDL-C = HDL cholesterol; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; LDL-C = LDL cholesterol; Lp(a) = lipoprotein (a); PCSK9 = proprotein convertase subtilisin-like/kexin type 9; SiRNA = small interfering ribonucleic acid; TG = triglyceride; VLDL = very low-density lipoprotein.

