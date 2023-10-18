Ліпідознижувальні препарати, що не належать до статинів*
Drugs
Comments
Adenosine triphosphate citrate lyase inhibitor
Lowers LDL-C
Bempedoic acid
Risk of hyperuricemia, tendon rupture
Especially useful in patients with statin-associated muscle adverse effects as the enzyme required to activate this drug is absent in the muscle
Bile acid sequestrants
Lower LDL-C (primary), slightly increase HDL-C (secondary), may increase TGs
Cholestyramine
—
Colesevelam
—
Colestipol
—
Cholesterol absorption inhibitor
Lowers LDL-C (primary), minimally increases HDL-C
Ezetimibe
—
Drugs for homozygous familial hypercholesteremia
Evinacumab
Given as an intravenous infusion over 60 minutes
Adverse reactions in clinical trials include nasopharyngitis, influenza-like illness, and infusion reaction
Lomitapide
Risk of hepatotoxicity
Increase dose gradually (about every 2 weeks)
Measure transaminase levels before increasing dosage
Fibrates
Lower TGs and VLDL, increase HDL-C, may increase LDL-C (in patients with high TGs)
Bezafibrate
Decreased dose required in renal insufficiency
Not available in US
Ciprofibrate
Not available in US
Fenofibrate
Decreased dose required in renal insufficiency
May be safest fibrate for use with statins
Gemfibrozil
Decreased dose required in renal insufficiency
Nicotinic acid (niacin)
Increases HDL-C; lowers TGs (low doses), LDL-C (higher doses), and Lp(a) (secondary)
Frequent adverse effects: Flushing, impaired glucose tolerance, increased uric acid
Aspirin and administration with food minimize flushing
PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies
Alirocumab
For patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and for other high-risk patients
Evolocumab
For patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and for other high-risk patients
Prescription omega-3 fatty acids
Eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester (EPA) + Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
Lowers TGs
Increases LDL-C
Eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester (EPA) only
Lowers TGs only
SiRNA targeting PCSK9
Inclisiran
For patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and for other high-risk patients
* Many of these drugs are also available in combination with a statin.
HDL = high-density lipoprotein; HDL-C = HDL cholesterol; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; LDL-C = LDL cholesterol; Lp(a) = lipoprotein (a); PCSK9 = proprotein convertase subtilisin-like/kexin type 9; SiRNA = small interfering ribonucleic acid; TG = triglyceride; VLDL = very low-density lipoprotein.