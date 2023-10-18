Мукополісахаридози (МПС)
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
MPS IH (Hurler syndrome; 607014*)
MPS IS (Scheie syndrome; 607016*)
MPS IH/S (Hurler-Scheie syndrome; 607015*)
Alpha-L-iduronidase
Onset: In IH, first year
In IS, > 5 years
In IH/S, 3–8 years
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate, heparin sulfate
Clinical features: Corneal clouding, stiff joints, contractures, dysostosis multiplex, coarse facies, coarse hair, macroglossia, organomegaly, intellectual disability with regression, valvular heart disease, hearing and vision impairment, inguinal and umbilical hernia, sleep apnea, hydrocephalus
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement with laronidase, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
MPS II (Hunter syndrome; 309900*)
Iduronate sulfate sulfatase
Onset: 2–4 years
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate, heparin sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but milder and no corneal clouding
In mild form, normal intelligence
In severe form, progressive intellectual and physical disability, death before age 15
Treatment: Enzyme replacement (idursulfase), supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
MPS III (Sanfilippo syndrome)
Onset: 2–6 years
Urine metabolites: Heparin sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but with severe intellectual disability and mild somatic manifestations
Treatment: Supportive care
Type IIIA (252900*)
Heparan N-sulfatase
Type IIIB (252920*)
Alpha-N-acetylglucosaminidase
Type IIIC (252930*)
Acetyl CoA:alpha-glucosaminide acetyltransferase
Type IIID (252940*)
N-acetylglucosaminine-6-sulfatase
MPS IV (Morquio syndrome)
Onset: 1–4 years
Urine metabolites: Keratin sulfate; in IVB, also chondroitin 6-sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but with severe bone changes including odontoid hypoplasia; possibly normal intelligence
Treatment: Supportive care
For type IVA, enzyme replacement therapy with elosulfase alfa
Type IVA (253000*)
Galactosamine-6-sulfate sulfatase
Type IVB (253010*)
Beta-galactosidase
MPS VI (Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome; 253200*)
N-Acetylgalactosamine-4sulfatase (arylsulfatase B)
Onset: Variable but can be similar to Hurler syndrome
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but normal intelligence
Treatment: Enzyme replacement with galsulfase, supportive care
MPS VII (Sly syndrome; 253220*)
Beta-glucuronidase
Onset: 1–4 years
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate, heparan sulfate, chondroitin 4-sulfate, chondroitin 6-sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but greater variation in severity
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
MPS IX (hyaluronidase deficiency; 601492*)
Hyaluronidase
Onset: 6 months
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Bilateral soft-tissue periarticular masses, dysmorphic features, short stature, normal intelligence
Treatment: Not established
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.