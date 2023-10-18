Ризик смертності через 30 днів при ІМП ST
Risk Factor
Points
Age ≥ 75 years
3
Age 65–74 years
2
Diabetes mellitus, hypertension, or angina
1
Systolic blood pressure < 100 mm Hg
3
Heart rate > 100 beats/minute
2
Killip class II–IV
2
Weight < 67 kg
1
Anterior ST-elevation or left branch bundle block
1
Time to treatment > 4 hours
1
Total points possible
0–14
Risk
Total Points
Mortality Rate at 30 Days (%)
0
0.8
1
1.6
2
2.2
3
4.4
4
7.3
5
12.4
6
16.1
7
23.4
8
26.8
> 8
35.9
MI = myocardial infarction; STEMI = ST-segment elevation MI; TIMI = thrombolysis in MI.
Based on data from Morrow DA et al: TIMI risk score for ST-elevation myocardial infarction: a convenient, bedside, clinical score for risk assessment at presentation. Circulation 102 (17):2031–2037, 2000 and ACC/AHA guidelines for the management of patients with acute myocardial infarction.