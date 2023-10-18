skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Ризик смертності через 30 днів при ІМП ST

Risk Factor

Points

Age 75 years

3

Age 65–74 years

2

Diabetes mellitus, hypertension, or angina

1

Systolic blood pressure < 100 mm Hg

3

Heart rate > 100 beats/minute

2

Killip class II–IV

2

Weight < 67 kg

1

Anterior ST-elevation or left branch bundle block

1

Time to treatment > 4 hours

1

Total points possible

0–14

Risk

Total Points

Mortality Rate at 30 Days (%)

0

0.8

1

1.6

2

2.2

3

4.4

4

7.3

5

12.4

6

16.1

7

23.4

8

26.8

> 8

35.9

MI = myocardial infarction; STEMI = ST-segment elevation MI; TIMI = thrombolysis in MI.

Based on data from Morrow DA et al: TIMI risk score for ST-elevation myocardial infarction: a convenient, bedside, clinical score for risk assessment at presentation. Circulation 102 (17):2031–2037, 2000 and ACC/AHA guidelines for the management of patients with acute myocardial infarction.

