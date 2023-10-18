* A score of 2 or more in any organ system indicates organ failure.

† Off inotropic support.

‡ A score for patients with preexisting chronic kidney disease depends on the extent of further deterioration of baseline renal function. No formal correction exists for a baseline serum creatinine ≥ 1.5 mg/dL (≥ 134 micromol/L).

§ PaO2 in mm Hg; FiO2 is fractional inspired O2 in decimal fraction (eg, 0.5, rather than 50%). For nonventilated patients, the FiO2 can be estimated from the following: Supplemental oxygen: FiO2 (decimal fraction) Room air: 0.21

2 L/minute: 0.25

4 L/minute: 0.3

6–8 L/minute: 0.4

9–10 L/minute: 0.5