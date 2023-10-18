Модифікована оцінка органної недостатності Маршалла
Organ System
Score 0*
Score 1
Score 2
Score 3
Score 4
Cardiovascular (systolic blood pressure)†
> 90 mm Hg
< 90 mm Hg (fluid responsive)
< 90 mm Hg (not fluid responsive)
< 90 mm Hg (pH < 7.3)
< 90 mm Hg (pH < 7.2)
Renal (serum creatinine)‡
< 1.4 mg/dL (≤ 134 micromol/L)
1.4–1.8 mg/dL (134–169 micromol/L)
1.9–3.6 mg/dL (170–310 micromol/L)
3.6–4.9 mg/dL (311–439 micromol/L)
> 4.9 mg/dL (> 439 micromol/L)
Respiratory (PaO2/FiO2)§
> 400 mm Hg
301–400 mm Hg
201–300 mm Hg
101–200 mm Hg
≤ 101 mm Hg
* A score of 2 or more in any organ system indicates organ failure.
† Off inotropic support.
‡ A score for patients with preexisting chronic kidney disease depends on the extent of further deterioration of baseline renal function. No formal correction exists for a baseline serum creatinine ≥ 1.5 mg/dL (≥ 134 micromol/L).
§ PaO2 in mm Hg; FiO2 is fractional inspired O2 in decimal fraction (eg, 0.5, rather than 50%).
For nonventilated patients, the FiO2 can be estimated from the following:
Supplemental oxygen: FiO2 (decimal fraction)
Data from Banks PA, Bollen TL, Dervenis C, et al: Classification of acute pancreatitis 2012: Revision of the Atlanta classification and definitions by international consensus. Gut 62:102–111, 2013. doi: 10.1136/gutjnl-2012-302779