Модифіковані критерії Джонса для першого епізоду гострої ревматичної лихоманки (ARF)*
Manifestations
Specific Finding
Major
Carditis†
Chorea
Erythema marginatum
Polyarthritis
Subcutaneous nodules
Minor
Polyarthralgia‡
Elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate (> 60 mm/hour) or C-reactive protein (> 30 mg/L [> 285.7 nmol/L])
Fever (≥ 38.5° C)
Prolonged PR interval (on ECG)§
* Diagnosis of ARF requires 2 major or 1 major and 2 minor manifestations and evidence of group A streptococcal infection (elevated or rising antistreptococcal antibody titer [eg, antistreptolysin O, anti-DNase B], positive throat culture, or positive rapid antigen test in a child with clinical manifestations suggestive of streptococcal pharyngitis).
† Carditis can be clinical and/or subclinical. Subclinical carditis is defined by strict echocardiographic criteria.
‡ Polyarthralgia is not used for diagnosis if polyarthritis is a major criterion for the patient.
§ PR interval is adjusted for age and is not used for diagnosis if carditis is a major criterion for the patient.
