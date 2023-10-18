* Diagnosis of ARF requires 2 major or 1 major and 2 minor manifestations and evidence of group A streptococcal infection (elevated or rising antistreptococcal antibody titer [eg, antistreptolysin O, anti-DNase B], positive throat culture, or positive rapid antigen test in a child with clinical manifestations suggestive of streptococcal pharyngitis).

† Carditis can be clinical and/or subclinical. Subclinical carditis is defined by strict echocardiographic criteria.

‡ Polyarthralgia is not used for diagnosis if polyarthritis is a major criterion for the patient.

§ PR interval is adjusted for age and is not used for diagnosis if carditis is a major criterion for the patient.