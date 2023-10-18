Мікроскопічне дослідження кристалів у суглобах
Crystal Type
Birefringence
Elongation*
Shape
Length (micrometer)
Monosodium urate
Strong
Negative
Needle- or rod- shaped
2–15
Weak or often not birefringent
Positive
Rhomboid- or rod- shaped
2–15
Calcium oxalate (rare)†
Weak or strong
Positive or indeterminate
Bipyramidal
5–30
Not birefringent with polarized light
—
Shiny, coinlike, or slightly irregular (often too small to delineate)
3–65 (aggregates)
* Elongation is determined by inserting an additional red plate or compensator between the two polarizing plates in the microscope and aligning a crystal with an orienting arrow denoting the axis of slow vibration. Crystals that have negative elongation are yellow parallel to the axis of slow vibration marked on the compensator; positive elongation appears blue in the same direction. In clinical practice, these have also been termed negative or positive birefringence.
† These crystals occur primarily in patients with renal failure.