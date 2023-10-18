skip to main content
Мікроскопічне дослідження кристалів у суглобах

Crystal Type

Birefringence

Elongation*

Shape

Length (micrometer)

Monosodium urate

Strong

Negative

Needle- or rod- shaped

2–15

Calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate

Weak or often not birefringent

Positive

Rhomboid- or rod- shaped

2–15

Calcium oxalate (rare)†

Weak or strong

Positive or indeterminate

Bipyramidal

5–30

Basic calcium phosphate

Not birefringent with polarized light

Shiny, coinlike, or slightly irregular (often too small to delineate)

3–65 (aggregates)

* Elongation is determined by inserting an additional red plate or compensator between the two polarizing plates in the microscope and aligning a crystal with an orienting arrow denoting the axis of slow vibration. Crystals that have negative elongation are yellow parallel to the axis of slow vibration marked on the compensator; positive elongation appears blue in the same direction. In clinical practice, these have also been termed negative or positive birefringence.

† These crystals occur primarily in patients with renal failure.

