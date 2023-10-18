skip to main content
Шкала MELD та смертність

Score (MELD, MELD Na, MELD 3.0)

Comparisons of 3-Month Mortality Rates*

< 9

MELD: 1.9%

MELD Na: 1.8%

MED: 3.0: 0.6%

10–19

MELD: 6.0%

MELD Na: 6.2%

MELD 3.0: 6.7%

20–29

MELD: 19.6%

MELD Na: 28.0%

MELD 3.0: 24.8%

30–39

MELD: 52.6%

MELD Na: 51.8%

MELD 3.0: 41.9%

> 40

MELD: 71.3%

MELD Na: 37.3%

MELD 3.0: 51.1%

* Adult patients awaiting liver transplantation.

Adapted from Wiesner R, Edwards E, Freeman R, et al: Model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) and allocation of donor livers. Gastroenterology 124(1):91-96, 2003. doi: 10.1053/gast.2003.50016 and Kim WR, Mannalithara A, Heimbach JK, et al: MELD 3.0: The model for end-stage liver disease updated for the modern era. Gastroenterology161(6):1887-1895.e4, 2021. doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2021.08.050.

