Шкала MELD та смертність
Score (MELD, MELD Na, MELD 3.0)
Comparisons of 3-Month Mortality Rates*
< 9
MELD: 1.9%
MELD Na: 1.8%
MED: 3.0: 0.6%
10–19
MELD: 6.0%
MELD Na: 6.2%
MELD 3.0: 6.7%
20–29
MELD: 19.6%
MELD Na: 28.0%
MELD 3.0: 24.8%
30–39
MELD: 52.6%
MELD Na: 51.8%
MELD 3.0: 41.9%
> 40
MELD: 71.3%
MELD Na: 37.3%
MELD 3.0: 51.1%
* Adult patients awaiting liver transplantation.
Adapted from Wiesner R, Edwards E, Freeman R, et al: Model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) and allocation of donor livers. Gastroenterology 124(1):91-96, 2003. doi: 10.1053/gast.2003.50016 and Kim WR, Mannalithara A, Heimbach JK, et al: MELD 3.0: The model for end-stage liver disease updated for the modern era. Gastroenterology161(6):1887-1895.e4, 2021. doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2021.08.050.