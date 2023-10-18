Лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування акне
Medication
Adverse Effects
Comments
Topical antibacterials
Benzoyl peroxide 2.5%, 5%, and 10% gel, lotion, or wash
Dry skin
Possible bleaching of clothing and hair
Allergic reactions (rarely)
Comedolytic and antibacterial with very low to no development of resistance
Should be used in all patients if tolerated
Gel product usually preferred
Benzoyl peroxide/clindamycin gel
Dry skin
Possible bleaching of clothing and hair
Allergic reactions (rarely)
One combination product mentioned in the American Academy of Dermatology 2024 guidelines of care for the management of acne vulgaris
Benzoyl peroxide/erythromycin gel
Dry skin
Possible bleaching of clothing and hair
Allergic reactions (rarely)
Some forms must be kept refrigerated
Clindamycin 1% gel, solution, or lotion
Diarrhea (rarely)
Should be avoided in patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Dapsone 5% and 7.5% gel
Temporary skin yellowing when used in conjunction with benzoyl peroxide
Very rarely causes methemoglobinemia
Erythromycin 1.5 to 2% (multiple vehicles)
Local irritation (rarely)
Well-tolerated, but frequent development of bacterial resistance
Minocycline foam 4%
Irritation, dry skin, redness
Foam propellant is flammable. Avoid fire/flame and smoking immediately after application.
Topical comedolytics and exfoliants
Adapalene 0.1% gel, cream, lotion; 0.3% gel
Some redness, burning, and increased sun sensitivity
As effective as tretinoin but less irritating
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen
Azelaic acid 20% cream
Possible lightening of skin
Minimally irritating
May be used by itself or with tretinoin
Should be used cautiously in people with darker skin because of skin-lightening effects
Glycolic acid 5–10%
Stinging
Mild irritation
Over-the-counter product in cream, lotion, or solution; adjunct therapy but no longer commonly used
Tazarotene 0.05% or 0.1% cream or gel
Skin irritation
Increased sun sensitivity
When tazarotene is started, apparent worsening of acne, with improvement possibly taking 3 to 4 weeks to occur
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen
Should be avoided during pregnancy
Tretinoin 0.025%, 0.05%, and 0.1% cream; 0.05% liquid; 0.01%, 0.025%, and 0.1% gel
Skin irritation (with dryness, erythema, and scaling)
Increased sun sensitivity
Initiate treatment at a low strength (eg, 0.025% cream) and increase if ineffective; if irritation occurs, strength, frequency, or both should be reduced
When tretinoin is started, apparent worsening of acne, with improvement possibly taking 3 to 4 weeks to occur
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen
Should be avoided during pregnancy
Trifarotene 0.005% cream
Dryness, erythema, and scaling of the skin
Increased sun sensitivity
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen
Oral antibiotics
Azithromycin
Stomach upset
Frequent development of bacterial resistance
Doxycycline
Increased sun sensitivity
Good first-line medication in terms of efficacy and cost
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen
Erythromycin
Stomach upset
Frequent development of bacterial resistance
Minocycline
Headache
Dizziness
Skin discoloration
Sometimes considered a more effective antibiotic, but this is not clear and it can be expensive (6)
Sarecycline
Similar to other tetracycline medications
Narrow spectrum of activity targeting acne-specific bacteria
Tetracycline
Increased sun sensitivity
Inexpensive and safe, but must be taken on an empty stomach
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen
Sulfamethoxazole/Trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, Cotrimoxazole
Rare adverse drug reactions
Development of bacterial resistance
Oral retinoid
Isotretinoin
Possible harm to a developing fetus (contraindicated during pregnancy)
Possible effect on blood cells, the liver, and fat (triglyceride and cholesterol) levels
Dry eyes, chapped lips, drying of mucous membranes
Pain or stiffness of large joints and lower back with high dosages
Associated with depression, suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide, and (rarely) completed suicide
Unclear whether associated with new or worsened inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis)
For sexually active women, requires a pregnancy test before the start of therapy with isotretinoin and at monthly intervals during use of the medication plus use of 2 forms of contraception or sexual abstinence, beginning 1 month before the medication is started, continued during medication use, and for 1 month after stopping the medication
Requires periodic complete blood count, liver tests, fasting glucose, and lipid profile
Antiandrogens
Clascoterone 1% cream
Redness, scaling or dryness, and itching
For treatment of acne in patients 12 years of age and older
Combined (estrogen plus a progestin) oral contraceptives
Hypertension, thromboembolic events
Weight gain
Nausea
Breakthrough bleeding
Headache
For treatment of acne in females
Spironolactone
Light-headedness
Increased urination
Breast tenderness
Nausea
For treatment of acne in females