skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування акне

Medication

Adverse Effects

Comments

Topical antibacterials

Benzoyl peroxide 2.5%, 5%, and 10% gel, lotion, or wash

Dry skin

Possible bleaching of clothing and hair

Allergic reactions (rarely)

Comedolytic and antibacterial with very low to no development of resistance

Should be used in all patients if tolerated

Gel product usually preferred

Benzoyl peroxide/clindamycin gel

Dry skin

Possible bleaching of clothing and hair

Allergic reactions (rarely)

One combination product mentioned in the American Academy of Dermatology 2024 guidelines of care for the management of acne vulgaris

Benzoyl peroxide/erythromycin gel

Dry skin

Possible bleaching of clothing and hair

Allergic reactions (rarely)

Some forms must be kept refrigerated

Clindamycin 1% gel, solution, or lotion

Diarrhea (rarely)

Should be avoided in patients with inflammatory bowel disease

Dapsone 5% and 7.5% gel

Temporary skin yellowing when used in conjunction with benzoyl peroxide

Very rarely causes methemoglobinemia

Erythromycin 1.5 to 2% (multiple vehicles)

Local irritation (rarely)

Well-tolerated, but frequent development of bacterial resistance

Minocycline foam 4%

Irritation, dry skin, redness

Foam propellant is flammable. Avoid fire/flame and smoking immediately after application.

Topical comedolytics and exfoliants

Adapalene 0.1% gel, cream, lotion; 0.3% gel

Some redness, burning, and increased sun sensitivity

As effective as tretinoin but less irritating

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen

Azelaic acid 20% cream

Possible lightening of skin

Minimally irritating

May be used by itself or with tretinoin

Should be used cautiously in people with darker skin because of skin-lightening effects

Glycolic acid 5–10%

Stinging

Mild irritation

Over-the-counter product in cream, lotion, or solution; adjunct therapy but no longer commonly used

Tazarotene 0.05% or 0.1% cream or gel

Skin irritation

Increased sun sensitivity

When tazarotene is started, apparent worsening of acne, with improvement possibly taking 3 to 4 weeks to occur

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen

Should be avoided during pregnancy

Tretinoin 0.025%, 0.05%, and 0.1% cream; 0.05% liquid; 0.01%, 0.025%, and 0.1% gel

Skin irritation (with dryness, erythema, and scaling)

Increased sun sensitivity

Initiate treatment at a low strength (eg, 0.025% cream) and increase if ineffective; if irritation occurs, strength, frequency, or both should be reduced

When tretinoin is started, apparent worsening of acne, with improvement possibly taking 3 to 4 weeks to occur

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen

Should be avoided during pregnancy

Trifarotene 0.005% cream

Dryness, erythema, and scaling of the skin

Increased sun sensitivity

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen

Oral antibiotics

Azithromycin

Stomach upset

Frequent development of bacterial resistance

Doxycycline

Increased sun sensitivity

Good first-line medication in terms of efficacy and cost

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen

Erythromycin

Stomach upset

Frequent development of bacterial resistance

Minocycline

Headache

Dizziness

Skin discoloration

Sometimes considered a more effective antibiotic, but this is not clear and it can be expensive (6)

Sarecycline

Similar to other tetracycline medications

Narrow spectrum of activity targeting acne-specific bacteria

Tetracycline

Increased sun sensitivity

Inexpensive and safe, but must be taken on an empty stomach

Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen

Sulfamethoxazole/Trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, Cotrimoxazole

Rare adverse drug reactions

Development of bacterial resistance

Oral retinoid

Isotretinoin

Possible harm to a developing fetus (contraindicated during pregnancy)

Possible effect on blood cells, the liver, and fat (triglyceride and cholesterol) levels

Dry eyes, chapped lips, drying of mucous membranes

Pain or stiffness of large joints and lower back with high dosages

Associated with depression, suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide, and (rarely) completed suicide

Unclear whether associated with new or worsened inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis)

For sexually active women, requires a pregnancy test before the start of therapy with isotretinoin and at monthly intervals during use of the medication plus use of 2 forms of contraception or sexual abstinence, beginning 1 month before the medication is started, continued during medication use, and for 1 month after stopping the medication

Requires periodic complete blood count, liver tests, fasting glucose, and lipid profile

Antiandrogens

Clascoterone 1% cream

Redness, scaling or dryness, and itching

For treatment of acne in patients 12 years of age and older

Combined (estrogen plus a progestin) oral contraceptives

Hypertension, thromboembolic events

Weight gain

Nausea

Breakthrough bleeding

Headache

For treatment of acne in females

Spironolactone

Light-headedness

Increased urination

Breast tenderness

Nausea

For treatment of acne in females

Серед цих тем